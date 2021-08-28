Centre Committed Towards Overall Welfare Of Our Freedom Fighters: MoS Ajay Kumar Mishra

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra chaired a meeting with the Committee of Eminent Freedom Fighters in New Delhi on Friday. Veteran Freedom Fighters from across the country were in attendance. MoS Ajay Kumar Mishra honoured the freedom fighters who attended the meeting and noted that the PM Modi-led Centre was fully committed to the welfare of freedom fighters.

MoS Ajay Kumar Mishra on contribution of freedom fighters

In his opening address, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra mentioned that the country was celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ in the 75th year of India’s Independence. He remembered the contribution of the freedom fighters who participated with full dedication in the freedom struggle. MoS Mishra also mentioned that the nation could never forget their invaluable contribution to the freedom movement.

PM Modi and HM Shah committed to freedom fighters' welfare

Mishra while congratulating the Committee of Eminent Freedom Fighters mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah's commitment and efforts towards their welfare. He assured that the government was fully engaged and all possible steps would be taken to provide the best facilities. During the meeting, the Freedom Fighters also come up with a number of suggestions. Union Minister of State, Mishra heard their suggestions and assured consideration and quick action on them.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its an evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable PM Modi’s vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is an embodiment of all that is progressive about India’s socio-cultural, political and economic identity. The journey of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” is a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of Independence and will end post a year on August 15, 2023.

