Centre Constitutes 6 Inter-Ministerial Teams To Augment State Efforts To Combat COVID-19

For a better federal response to the surging novel Coronavirus cases, the Centre has constituted six Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs), two each for West Bengal and Maharashtra and one each for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to make an on-spot assessment of the situation and issue necessary directions to State authorities for its redressal and submit their report to the Centre. The Committees have been constituted under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Several big cities in those States — Indore, Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Kolkata, Howrah — and some rural districts in Bengal have a particularly serious situation. The IMCTs will focus on complaints of implementation of lockdown measures as per guidelines, the preparedness of health infrastructure, supply of essential commodities, social distancing, the safety of health professionals and conditions of the relief camps for labour and poor people.

Centre concerned about lockdown violations

The Centre has analysed the prevalence of incidents of violations in major hotspot districts and deems the situation is especially serious in the above-mentioned areas and expertise of the Centre need to be used, an official release said. Authorities are concerned about the risk to public health amid reports of recurrence of lockdown violation at a local level.

The Centre has maintained that States and Union Territories are free to make lockdown provisions more stringent based on the ground situation of COVID-19 outbreak, however, they are advised not to dilute lockdown guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act.

"It is again emphasized that the aforesaid IMCTs will focus their assessment on the compliance and implementation of lockdown measures as per guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act 2005; they will also focus on availability of test kits, PPEs, masks and other safety equipment, and conditions of the relief camps for labour and poor people," a statement from the government said. These IMCTs will commence their visits at the earliest, it added.

COVID-19 in India

India so far has 14,175 active cases of COVID-19, while the number of recoveries stands at 2,546. 543 patients have died due to the infection at a rate far smaller than recoveries.

