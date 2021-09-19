Centre Corners Andhra Govt Over Non-utilization Of ₹960 Crore Loan From Foreign Agencies

The Centre has sought a report from the Andhra Pradesh government on receiving loans worth ₹960 crores from foreign agencies for various Externally-Aided Projects (EAPs) that remain unutilized.

The departments that are supposed to get these funds to execute projects have drawn a blank, while hundreds of crores are yet to be paid to contractors for the works done so far. The EAPs now remain derailed as the state cannot borrow loans from external agencies anymore due to poor progress of the works and non-clearance of payment (dues).

Taking note of the same, the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) under the Union Finance Ministry has written a letter seeking an explanation from the Andhra Finance Department.

"The overall position of the utilization of advances extended by various authorities is not so encouraging as a very heavy amount of advance is lying in the accounts of Government of Andhra Pradesh. As of September 7, the amount released as advance is USD 124.65 million, roughly equivalent to ₹ 960 crores," the DEA pointed out in its letter to the Principal Finance Secretary.

The DEA also noted that utilization of the loan amount was "not so high", indicating that the interest cost was increasing but the project execution was at a slow pace. Officials of the DEA also called up top officials of various state departments and "gave them an earful" over the sorry state of affairs.

"We are being bombarded with queries on the status of works and utilization of funds (advanced by foreign agencies), but our report card is filled with only blanks. They gave us money but we can't tell them we actually don't have it," a bureaucrat observed.

"On one hand, the state government has been struggling to get loans but, on the other hand, the secured loans are not being spent for the intended purpose," he told PTI.

DEA warns Andhra government

Currently, there are 14 active EAPs in Andhra Pradesh, with loans from foreign lenders like World Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD), Asian Development Bank (ADB), International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), Japan International Cooperation Agency, New Development Bank and KfW of Germany.

The DEA, in particular, referred to six such projects for which ADB, AIIB, IBRD, and IFAD have already released a sum of $124.65 million in advance.

According to the DEA letter, $43.35 million (about ₹316 crores) should be available for the state as the remaining advance out of the total disbursement of $71.13 million. The DEA has warned the state to ensure the EAPs are "completed at a faster speed" by liquidating the advances since the terminal date in the case of four projects is close.

