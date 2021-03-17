Centre Counters Mamata Banerjee's Vaccine Claims; States '22 Lakh Doses Unused In Bengal'

After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attempted to politicise the COVID-19 vaccination drive accusing the Centre of withholding vaccine doses to the state, the Centre countered the claims by releasing West Bengal's vaccine data. Revealing that over 52.90 lakh vaccines had been sent so far for the state's inoculation drive, it shared that over 22 lakh doses were still unused.

While addressing a rally ahead of the West Bengal elections Mamata Banerjee had said, "I keep asking give COVID-19 injections, I want to give the vaccines for free to the people. It is not in my control. It will not happen until the Central government gives permission."

"No lack of vaccines in any states. Every day, we released data of vaccines being given to states. We everyday inform this at 9 am today. All such allegations by any state are baseless," said the Union Health Ministry. READ | India's vaccination drive currently second-largest in the world; more jabs given than UK

PM condemns vaccine wastage

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on administering COVID-19 vaccines judiciously, urging for states to use their pre-existing vaccine stock first before demanding more doses. While holding a crucial meeting with the Chief Ministers of all the states virtually, PM Modi stressed on the need to monitor the use of vaccines to prevent wastage.

"Over 10% vaccine wastage in Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. Vaccine wastage in UP is almost the same. It should be reviewed in states that why's vaccine wastage happening? Monitoring must be done every evening and pro-active people should be contacted so that there's no wastage," said PM Modi.

Notably, the meeting between PM Modi and the CMs was skipped by Mamata Banerjee who announced that she is 'busy with state election campaigning on account of her poll rally at Jhargram.'

According to the latest data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has administered a total of 3,29,47,432 vaccinations. As per the provisional report till March 16, as many as, 3,29,47,432 vaccine doses have been administered via 5,55,984 sessions.

(With Agency Inputs)