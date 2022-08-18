Centre Cracks Down On Anti-India Forces; Bans 8 YouTube Channels For 'spreading Fake News'

In a massive crackdown against the anti-India propaganda, seven Indian and one Pakistan-based YouTube news channel have been blocked by the Government under IT Rules, 2021. According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), helmed by Union Minister Anurag Thakur informed that these blocked channels were used for spreading disinformation related to India’s national security, foreign relations, and public order

The I&B ministry claimed that the blocked YouTube channels had over 114 crore views, and around 85 lakh 73 thousand subscribers. Fake Anti-India content was being monetized by the blocked channels on YouTube and was sponsored by Pakistan.

According to the I&B Ministry, "utilizing the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021, issued orders on 16.08.2022 for blocking eight (8) YouTube-based news channels, one 1 Facebook account, and two Facebook posts. The blocked YouTube channels had a cumulative viewership of over 114 crores, were subscribed by over 85 lakh users".

Anti-India Content

According to the I&B Ministry, "the purpose of the content published by some of these YouTube channels was to spread hatred among religious communities in India. In various videos of these blocked channels, fallacious claims were made like-- fake news such as the Government of India to have ordered the demolition of religious structures, banned the celebration of religious festivals, declaration of religious war in India, etc. Such content was found to have the potential to create communal disharmony and disturb public order in the country".

"The YouTube channels were also used to post fake news on various subjects such as the Indian Armed Forces, Jammu, and Kashmir, etc. The content was observed to be completely false and sensitive from the perspective of national security and India’s friendly relations with foreign States. The content blocked by the Ministry was found to be detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the State, India’s friendly relations with foreign States, and public order in the country. Accordingly, the content was covered within the ambit of section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000", as per the Governement.

Modus Operandi

In order to mislead the viewers to believe that the news was authentic, the blocked Indian YouTube channels also used fake and sensational thumbnails, images of news anchors, and logos of certain TV news channels. All the blocked YouTube channels displayed advertisements on their videos had false content which was detrimental to communal harmony, public order, and India’s foreign relations.

It is pertinent to mention that with this action, since December 2021, the Ministry has issued directions for blocking 102 YouTube-based news channels and several other social media accounts. "The Government of India remains committed to ensuring an authentic, trustworthy, and safe online news media environment, and thwart any attempts at undermining India’s sovereignty and integrity, national security, foreign relations, and public order".

