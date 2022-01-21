Centre Cracks Down On Anti-India Propaganda; Blocks 35 Pakistan-based YouTube Channels

The Central Government on Friday informed that it has ordered blocking of 35 Pakistan-based YouTube channels, nearly five social media accounts and several websites for running false anti-India news over digital media. The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has blocked YouTube accounts that had a total subscriber base of over 1 crore 20 lakh, and their videos had over 130 crore views.

I&B Ministry Secretary Apurv Chandra confirmed that the Pakistan-based YouTube channels and social media accounts have been blocked under the IT Act.

While briefing the media, I&B Ministry Secy stated, " They're YouTube channels with a 1.20 cr subscriber base, 130 crore views. Now since this process has started, I'm sure that more and more such channels will get blocked. Our Intelligence agencies are at work. We'll look forward to your support too." In the same press briefing, Vikram Sahay, Joint Secretary (P&A), I&B Ministry informed, "Yesterday on 20th January, based on fresh intelligence inputs which the Ministry received, we have issued directions for blocking 35 YouTube channels, 2 Twitter accounts, 2 Instagram Accounts, 2 websites and a Facebook account. The common factor amongst all these accounts have been that they operate from Pakistan and spread fake anti-India news & other content."

In an official press release, the I&B Ministry stated that the YouTube channels, websites, and other social media accounts blocked by the Ministry were used by Pakistan for spreading anti-India fake news about sensitive subjects related to India. These include topics such as the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir, and India’s foreign relations with other countries. It was observed that rampant fake news was spread through the YouTube channels regarding the demise of the former Chief of Defence Staff Late General Bipin Rawat. These YouTube channels had also started posting content to undermine the democratic process of the upcoming elections in five states.

In December 2021, the Ministry had issued directions for blocking 20 Pakistan-based YouTube Channels and 2 websites under the IT Rules, 2021.

PM Modi Exposes Anti-India Narrative

This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned about the attempts being made to malign India's global image and detailed the role of Brahma Kumaris and other international bodies that have been playing a role in countering anti-India propaganda.

PM Modi said, "You have seen how to malign the image of India, many things go on also on international level. We cannot wash our hands off by saying this is all politics. This is not about politics but about our country."

The Prime Minister also appealed to ensure that the correct information regarding India is reaching out to people in other countries and thus this responsibility lies with the people to stop the spread of such rumours. PM Modi further said, "The rumours about India, there is need to make people aware with truth. This is also our responsibility."