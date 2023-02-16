Centre Cuts Windfall Profit Tax By Rs 700 Per Tonne, Also Slashes Tax On Diesel Exports

In a big relief for the oil producers, the centre on Thursday cut the windfall profit tax on domestically produced crude oil and in a move that the airline companies in India would welcome, the excise duty on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) was also reduced.

The centre slashed the windfall profit tax from Rs 5,050 per tonne to Rs 4,350 per tonne. The excise duty on ATF was cut to Rs 1.5 per litre from Rs 6 per litre earlier.

Cut in tax on Diesel exports

Additionally the centre also reduced tax on export of diesel to Rs 2.5 per litre from Rs 7.5 per litre, while the excise duty on Petrol continues to be zero. The new rates will be applicable from February 16.

Notably, the windfall profit taxes are imposed on the oil producers on any price they get over Rs $75 per barrel. They were first levied on July 1, 2022 due to elevated crude prices. The tax is expected to add into the government’’s exchequer Rs 25,000 crore in the current fiscal ending March 31, top government officials said earlier this month to PTI.

"As of now, crude prices are again on the rise. So, for time being windfall tax will continue," CBIC Chairman Vivek Johri said recently. He further added as the geopolitical condition continues, it would be "difficult to predict how long the windfall taxes will continue."

Image: AP / PTI