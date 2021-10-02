Centre Declares Chacha Chaudhary As The Mascot Of 'Namami Gange' Mission

India's famous comic book character 'Chacha Chaudhary' has been declared as the official mascot of the Namami Gange initiative by the Centre. Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced the appointment of Chacha Chaudhary as the mascot for the mission on Friday, saying that the Centre was making an effort to connect children with the campaign of river cleanliness.

"Who does not know Chacha Chaudhary in India! A cartoon character whose brain runs faster than a computer. Now Chacha Chaudhary will be seen as the mascot of Namami Gange. This is a practical effort to especially connect children with the campaign of river cleanliness," said Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The popular comic book character Chacha Chaudhary was created by cartoonist Pran Kumar Sharma in 1971. The comic sold over 10 million copies across several Indian languages and was later adapted into a television series as well.

Namami Gange mission

According to the Union Government, Namami Gange is not just a program for cleaning river Ganga but an effort to bring collective consciousness among the masses. The initiative brings together Central and State ministries under a common 'task force' for the mission and ensures smooth coordination among agencies. Last year, PM Modi had highlighted the broad tasks under the program which aimed to make Ganga 'aviral' and 'nirmal'. He had stated that the efforts under Namami Gange Mission had not only been limited to its cleanliness but had made it the largest and most comprehensive river conservation program in the country. The broad tasks under 'Namami Gange' mission are as follows-