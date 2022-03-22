Centre Declares Funds Worth Rs 19,111 Cr Of Fugitive Businessmen Nirav Modi, Mallya Seized

In a significant development, the Centre on Tuesday, March 22, informed the Rajya Sabha that out of the total defrauded funds in the cases linked to fugitive businessmen Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi as well as Mehul Choksi, 84.61% have been attached or seized and 66.91% of the overall loss to the banks have been handed back to the respective financial institutions.

As stated by Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in a written response to a query in Rajya Sabha on March 22, Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) and Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 (FEOA) state that the Special Court trying the offence may restore any property/assets involved in money laundering to a third party claimant with a legitimate interest, including banks. Chaudhary was responding to the question asked by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Brij Lal.

Furthermore, Pankaj Chaudhary was asked whether the government has proposed or will propose to return the funds to the banks by confiscating the properties of business persons who fled abroad without repaying the loans of the banks.

Following the directive, a total of Rs 15,113.91 crores has been restituted to the Public Sector Banks out of the total loss amounting to Rs 22,585.83 crores. In addition, as of March 15, assets worth Rs. 19,111.20 crore have been attached under the provisions of PMLA.

It is pertinent to mention here that as of March 15, the consortium of banks led by SBI has realized Rs. 7,975.27 crore by sale of assets handed over to them by the Directorate of Enforcement, the Minister further added.

Charges against economic offenders

Liquor baron and fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, currently in London, faces charges of fraud and money laundering pertaining to the Rs 9000 crores borrowed by Kingfisher Airlines (KFA) from several Indian banks. A consortium of 11 banks that gave Mallya loans, led by State Bank of India (SBI) had estimated a loss of over Rs 6,200 crore due to Mallya's bad loans and sought restoration of his properties seized by the ED.

Nirav Modi, who was apprehended on March 19, 2019, has been accused to be the "principal beneficiary" of the fraudulent issuance of letters of undertaking (LoUs) as part of a conspiracy to defraud PNB to the extent of Rs 13,578 crore, whereas the owner of Gitanjali jewellers, Mehul Choksi alongside his nephew Nirav Modi is accused of duping the Punjab National Bank and siphoning off the money using letters of undertaking.

With inputs from ANI

IMAGE : AP / ANI / PTI