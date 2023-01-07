Centre Declares Kulgam Teacher Killer, LeT Operative As Terrorist; Imposes Ban On PAFF

The Union Home Ministry on December 6 designated Arbaz Ahmad Mir, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) member, as an individual terrorist under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

A Jammu and Kashmir native, Mir is presently based in Pakistan and working for the banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, as an individual terrorist.

He has been involved in target killings and was the kingpin in the killing of a woman teacher, Rain Bala, in Kulgam of J&K a few months ago. Mir was supporting terrorists by acting as a conduit for bringing illegal arms or ammunition or explosives from across the border, the ministry said. He was also involved in coordinating terrorism in the Kashmir Valley, it added.

For his involvement in terrorism, the central government exercised the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section 1) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and declared him as an individual terrorist, the notification by Centre said.

Centre bans PAFF, TRF

The Centre on Friday also banned the People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), a proxy outfit of the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, for its involvement in terror acts in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere.

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said, PAFF is indulging in the radicalisation of impressionable youth for recruitment and training in handling guns, ammunition and explosives. The group has also been involved in terrorism. It has committed and participated in various acts of terrorism in India, the home ministry said.

The MHA on Friday designated LeT's terror outfit TRF as a terror organisation. "TRF is also involved in psychological operations on social media platforms for inciting people of Jammu and Kashmir to join terrorist outfits against the Indian state," the MHA said in its notification.

The members and associates of TRF are booked in many cases relating to the planning of killings of security force personnel and innocent civilians of Jammu and Kashmir, co-coordinating and transporting weapons to support proscribed terrorist organisations, terror attacks on security forces and killing of innocent persons, the notification read.

Image: Shutterstock, representative image