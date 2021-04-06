Centre Defends COVID-19 Inoculation Age Bar; Says Aim Is To Vaccinate Those 'who Need It'

Even as the CMs of Delhi, Maharashtra and Rajasthan urged the Centre to relax the age cap for COVID-19 vaccination, the latter defended its approach on Tuesday. At present, only people above 45 years of age can get inoculated. Addressing a press briefing, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan explained that the two aims of the inoculation drive are to prevent deaths and protect the healthcare system. Countering the demand to make vaccination available for all those aged above 18 years, he stressed that the goal is to administer the vaccine to those who need it the most. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair a meeting of all the CMs on Thursday to take stock of the COVID-19 situation.

Weighing in on the efforts to tackle the rising novel coronavirus cases, Bhushan said, "We have deployed 50 high-level multidisciplinary public health teams in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh & Punjab. They will be going to 30 districts of Maharashtra, 11 districts of Chhattisgarh and 9 districts of Punjab". Comparing the country's vaccination progress with the US, he added, " The US has a daily average of 30.53 lakh doses of vaccine administration, whereas 26.53 lakhs of vaccine doses are administered in India daily. As per a website, the US has administered 16 crore doses in 112 days, while India administered 7.9 crores doses in 79 days".

COVID-19 vaccination in India

On January 3, the Drugs Controller General of India accepted the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, paving way for the approval of COVISHIELD and COVAXIN. Manufactured by the Serum Institute of India with technology transfer from Oxford University-AstraZeneca, COVISHIELD is a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine with its overall efficacy of 70.42 per cent. On the other hand, COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV.

On January 16, PM Modi launched the pan-India rollout of the novel coronavirus vaccination drive via video conferencing. Marking the commencement of the second phase of the inoculation drive on March 1, the PM was administered the first dose of COVAXIN by Puducherry nurse V Niveda while nurse Rosamma Anil hailing from Kerala was present on this occasion. So far, 7,16,21,439 beneficiaries have been inoculated out of which 99,92,454 have been administered the second dose of the vaccine too.