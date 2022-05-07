The Centre has filed its response over the pleas challenging the constitutional validity of colonial-era penal law on sedition. In its response, filed on behalf of Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, the Centre has asserted that a three-judge bench cannot reconsider the ratio of a judgement of a constitution bench without referring the matter to a larger bench. It has also asserted that the mere 'misuse' of the law cannot be a ground to revisit the Kedar Nath judgement.

"The bench of three judges cannot reconsider the ratio of a judgement of a constitution bench without referring the matter to a larger bench. For a reference to a larger bench also it will be absolutely necessary for the bench of three Hon'ble judges to record its satisfaction that the ratio in Kedar Nath Singh [supra] is so patently wrong that it needs reconsideration by a larger bench," the Centre's plea read.

It added, "The bench of three Hon'ble Judges cannot itself decide whether Kedar Nath Singh [supra] is a good law or not. The petitioners have not shown any justification based upon which this Hon'ble court can record a finding that Kedar Nath Singh [supra] is patently illegal requiring reconsideration."

'Kedar Nath judgement has stood the test of time': Centre

The Centre has also built a strong case for the Kedar Nath Singh vs State of Bihar [1962] judgement, asserting that it is a good law and needs no reconsideration. "It must be treated as binding precedent requiring no reference," it has said, adding that the ratio in Kedar Nath Singh [supra] has been 'analysed, tested and elaborated subsequently by the apex court in several cases.'

"The latest in line is the judgement of Vinod Dua v. Union of India, 2021 SCC OnLine SC 414. It is a settled position in law that a judgement which withstood the test of time and has been followed not mechanically but in the context of changing circumstances, cannot be easily doubted," it said.

The Centre has also mentioned that even if the above arguments are rejected, a larger bench is necessary to consider the validity of Section 124A. "If none of the above referred arguments are acceptable, this Hon'ble Court, in combination of three Hon'ble Judges, may not examine the challenge to Section 124A and may refer it to a larger bench for consideration whether Kedar Nath [supra] needs reconsideration," the Centre's response read.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether the pleas challenging the sedition law should be referred to a larger bench on May 10.

Image: ANI