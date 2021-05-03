Centre Denies Not Ordering Extra COVID-19 Vaccine Doses In May; 16 Cr Ordered

Rebutting reports that no additional doses for vaccines had been placed with the two manufacturers - Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech (BBL), the Centre on Monday, clarified that vaccine orders for 11 crore Covishield doses and 5 crore Covaxin doses had been placed by Centre for May, June and July. The Centre detailed that Rs 1732.5 crores were paid to SII on 28 April for 11 crore doses & Rs 787.5 crores were paid to BBL on the same date for 5 crore Covaxin doses. As of date,16.54 crore vaccine doses have been passed on to the states of which 15,52,37,138 doses have been administered.

Centre refutes reports of no additional vaccine orders

Moreover, Centre elaborated that against the last order of 10 crore Covishield doses in March 2021, 8.744 crore doses have been delivered till 3 May. Similarly, against the last order of 2 crore Covaxin doses in March, 0.8813 crore doses have been delivered till 3 May. Serum Institute of India endorse the statement and stated "We remain committed to ramping up our vaccine production". This statement comes amid SII CEO Adar Poonawalla claiming that he was getting 'threats' from top industrialists, politicians and CMs regarding vaccine orders leading him to fly to London to 'to stay for an extended time' with his family. Poonawalla has been provided Y security by the Centre and is scheduled to visit Pune shortly to review SII's progress.

Amongst multiple reports it is important that correct information be shared with the public. pic.twitter.com/nzyOZwVBxH — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) May 3, 2021

India's vaccine shortage crisis

On April 19, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman approved an advance payment of Rs 4,567.50 crores to Serum Institute of India (SII) & Bharat Biotech (BBL) to ramp up vaccine production. SII has been approved Rs 3,000 crores while BBL has been approved Rs 1567.50 crores by the Finance Ministry to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine production to produce 100/million doses and 60 million/doses per month. Centre has already roped in three public sector companies - Haffkine Biopharmaceutical Corporation Ltd , Mumbai, Indian Immunologicals Limited, Hyderabad and Bharat Immunologicals & Biologicals Limited, Bulandshahr to ramp up their vaccine capacity and produce vaccine doses. Centre has also relaxed the age bar for vaccination from May 1 onwards allowing 18+ to be vaccinated, and states to procure doses from manufacturers directly.

Both Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India (SII) have offered vaccines at RS 150/dose to Centre, but at Rs 300 and Rs 400 respectively to state governments. Soon enough, most state governments placed lakhs of orders with the two vaccine manufacturers, but are yet to receive their orders. States like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Jammu-Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Delhi have postponed their vaccination drive by two weeks atleast due to a shortage of vaccine doses. The Co-WIN portal which opened registration for those above 18 years, only allows registration as most states do not have stocks to schedule vaccination appointments.