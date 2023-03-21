Centre Designates 23 More Persons As Terrorists Under UAPA Amid Strict Crackdown

The Government of India, on Tuesday, designated 23 more individuals as terrorists under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act). According to the list released of the new terrorists, they belong to organisations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Al-Qaida, and Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), all of which are banned in India. While the first four are radical Islamist terror organisations, the BKI is also a radical group that demands the formation of an independent Sikh state called 'Khalistan'.

The names above will be added to the list of 54 individual terrorists who have already been blacklisted by the Home Ministry. This list consists of some of the most wanted persons including Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim, Shaikh Shakeel (alias Chhota Shakeel), and the now-dead Harwinder Singh Sandhu (alias Rinda). Moreover, there are over 40 organisations banned under the UAPA, according to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The list also includes some of the Khalistan proponents, and it comes at a time when the Punjab government with backing from the Centre has launched a crackdown on such elements. This began with Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and his followers clashing with the Punjab Police in Ajnala, Amritsar last month, following which began a spree of arrests of Khalistan supporters. With dozens under arrest for the Amritsar violence, Amritpal is on the run.

What is UAPA?

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, of 1967, empowers the government to prevent certain unlawful activities of individuals and associations through measures listed in different provisions. An individual or any organisation can be charged under UAPA for promoting terrorism, planning acts of terrorism, or owning properties acquired by proceeds of terrorism. Terrorism is here defined as an act that threatens or is likely to threaten the unity and integrity of India or incite fear among the people by the use of explosives or other lethal weapons.

Any such act, which also results in the death of a person, brings a death sentence or life imprisonment, or imprisonment not less than five years plus a fine. The UAPA also empowers the government to punish individuals or organisations who intend or support the idea of cession of any Indian territory or incite to do so. Notably, the provisions of this act apply to every citizen of India even outside the country, Government officials and persons on ships, and aircraft registered in India irrespective of their location.