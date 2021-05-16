Centre Details Vaccine Distribution; Says 'over 20 Cr Free Doses Supplied To States/UTs'

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 infection, the Government of India on Sunday said that so far it has provided a total of over 20 crore (20,28,09,250) COVID-19 vaccine doses to the states and Union territories free of cost. The Union Health Ministry further said, "In addition to this, 1,84,41,478 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs." In the next 3 days, the Centre will send nearly 51 lakh (50,95,640) COVID vaccine doses to the states, it added.

The Union Health Ministry in a statement said, "A total of 50,95,640 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next 3 days."

Health Ministry on distribution of COVID-19 vaccine doses

Giving out details of the state-wise distribution of Coronavirus vaccine doses, the Health Ministry said that Delhi will receive 1,73,760 vaccine doses in the coming days. Meanwhile, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Kolkata and Chhattisgarh will get 14,81,501, 6,00,000, 5,26,330, 5,00,000 and 4,22,300 vaccine doses respectively. The Health Ministry further cited state-wise data of 'Balance availability of doses with states'.

According to the data by the Health Ministry, "Uttar Pradesh has the highest availability of Covid-19 vaccine doses of 18,59,917, followed by Tamil Nadu (14,12,950), Gujarat (11,96377), Andhra Pradesh (11,55,424), Madhya Pradesh (9,86,250), West Bengal (9.07,620), Karnataka (8,31,599), Jharkhand (7,84,801), Chhattisgarh (7,62,421), and Bihar (7,48,289)."

The Ministry of Health informed that Maharashtra has received and consumed the highest number of Coronavirus vaccines in the country, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala. As of Sunday, 16 May, India's cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 18,22,20,164, the Health Ministry noted. The Health Ministry informed that as many as 14,05,23,796 have received first doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 4,16,96,368 have received second doses to date.

COVID-19 situation in India

As the world continues to battle against the pandemic, India so far has recorded over 2,46,84,077 positive cases, out of which, 2,07,95,335 have successfully recovered and 2,70,284 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the last 24 hours, 3,11,170 new cases, 3,62,437 and 4,077 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 36,18,458.

(Image: PTI)