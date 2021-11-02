Centre Directs All Ministries & Departments To Have Preamble Wall In Offices; Submit ATR

The Government of India on Tuesday directed all the ministries and departments to 'put up a preamble wall' in their office premises and submit their Action Taken Report (ATR) in the e-Samiksha portal. The following direction came amid the ongoing 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' event being organised across the country as India celebrates the 75th year of independence. It is pertinent to mention here that the e- Samiksha portal is directly monitored by PM Modi and Cabinet Secretariat to get inputs about the progress of schemes and projects in all ministries.

As per the ANI report, all the ministries and departments have been requested for online updation of the Action Taken Report (ATR) in the category of Group of Officers (Other Action Points) in the e-Samiksha Portal. The coordination division in all the ministries and departments have been requested to furnish the ATR on the subject "all ministries/ departments to put up a preamble wall in their office premises."

As per the report, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) referred to the order which was issued earlier and was again reissued and directed to all the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to "put up a preamble wall" in their office premises and submit their Action Taken Report to the ministry by Tuesday evening.

The MHA, in its order dated October 28, had directed the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Security Guard (NSG) and Assam Rifles to "furnish the action taken report" with respect to their organisation and send the same through e-mail.

MHA's Police II division issued the order referring to the subject. However, the order does not mention any specific criteria of preamble wall, all the CAPFs are engaged in the process to fulfil the direction on time.

What does the Preamble state?

The preamble states "We, the people of India, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic, republic and to secure to all its citizens: Justice, social, economic and political; liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship; equality of status and or opportunity, and to promote among them all; fraternity assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the nation." "In our constituent assembly this twenty-sixth day of November 1949, do hereby adopt, enact, and give to ourselves this constitution," mentions the preamble.

What is e-Samiksha?

The e-Samiksha is a real-time online system for monitoring projects by the Prime Minister and follow-up action is to be updated by the concerned ministry as and when the status changes, or the PM monitors this on his iPad every month at least. The E-Samiksha system plays a key role in measuring the performance of the government.

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

The Centre had launched the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark the 75th anniversary of India's independence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched it on March 12, the day on which Gandhiji started off the Dandi March from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. The festivities will go on until August 15, 2023. The Government of India has launched the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate and celebrate 75 years of progressive India, as well as the magnificent history of its people, culture, and achievements.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India, and to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) as well.

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav symbolises everything progressive about India's socio-cultural, political, and economic identity. The formal journey of "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" began on March 12, 2021, and will be complete on August 15, 2023, after a 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI