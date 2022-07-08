Centre Directs Edible Oil Firms To Reduce Prices By Rs 15 With Immediate Effect

The central government has asked the edible oil firms to reduce prices by Rs 15 after the cut in import duty and pass on the benefit to the consumers, with immediate effect. According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, in a meeting convened with the edible oil associations, the necessary instruction were given to the associations to cut the prices in proportion to the reduction in international prices of imported edible oils.

It has also been advised to cut the prices levied by the manufacturers/refiners on distributors, immediately in order to avoid any dilution in the drop in prices. The department also stressed on passing on the benefit to the consumers, every time the manufacturers announce a cut in the prices for the distributors.

The companies who haven't reduced the prices of their brands have also been advised to take a cut and also inform the department from time to time.

Domestic firms should follow the price fall in international market

The directions were given by the department during a meeting with the industry associations. "During the meeting it was discussed that the international prices of imported edible oils are on a downward trend which is a very positive picture in the edible oil scenario and, therefore, the domestic edible oil industry needs to ensure that the prices in the domestic market also drop commensurately," the ministry said in a statement.

The other directions include, "This price drop has to be passed on expeditiously to consumers without in a laggard fashion. Other issues like price data collection, Control Order on edible oils, and packaging of edible oils were also discussed in this meeting,"

Prices of major edible oil brands were reduced in May

Following a major fall of edible oil in the international market and the lack of commensurate reduction in the Indian market prompted the government to convene a meeting with the major edible oil industry associations like SEAI, IVPA and SOPA, which informed the global prices of edible oils have reduced by $300-450 per tonne but it takes time to reflect in the Indian retail markets.

The Government stepped in and cut the import duty on edible oils, making them cheaper following which MRP of Fortune refined Sunflower Oil 1 litre pack was decreased to Rs 210 from Rs 220 and MRP of Soyabean (Fortune) and Kachi Ghani oil 1 litre pack from Rs 205 to Rs 195.

(With inputs from ANI)

IMAGE: Representative / Pixabay