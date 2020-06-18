Centre Orders Timely Payment Of Salary To Doctors & Health Workers Doing COVID-19 Duty

The Health Ministry on Thursday directed the states and the Union Territories to ensure that the salary of doctors and health workers doing COVID-19 duty is released on time. The Chief Secretaries have been asked to ensure the compliance of this order. A violation of this directive will be treated as an offence under the Disaster Management Act 2005 read with the Indian Penal Code. It stressed that strict action would be taken against the defaulting hospitals and authorities. This comes a day after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Supreme Court that an appropriate order in this regard shall be issued by the Centre.

The proceedings in the SC

A three-judge SC bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MR Shah passed an order on Wednesday on Dr.Arushi Jain's petition challenging the Centre's new SOP for frontline COVID-19 workers. During the hearing, the petitioner's counsel submitted that doctors and health workers are not receiving their salary regularly. He argued that a direction to the concerned authorities is necessary so that frontline workers are paid on time. The apex court agreed with this contention and listed the matter for hearing after 4 weeks.

The order read, "The Central Government shall issue appropriate direction to the Chief Secretary of the States/Union Territories to ensure that the orders are faithfully complied with, violation of which may be treated as an offence under the Disaster Management Act read with the Indian Penal Code. In view of the aforesaid, let appropriate orders be issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, as indicated by Shri Tushar Mehta, learned Solicitor General by tomorrow. List the matter after four weeks."

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 3,66,946 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 1,94,325 patients have recovered while 12,237 fatalities have been reported. During the last 24 hours, 7,390 patients recovered propelling the country's COVID recovery rate to 52.96%. At present, there are 1,60,384 active cases. A total of 62,49,668 samples have been tested for COVID-19 across 699 government labs and 254 private labs across the country. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr.Harsh Vardhan launched India's first mobile Infectious disease diagnostic lab for COVID-19 testing. Having a capacity of performing 25 COVID-19 RT-PCR tests per day, 300 ELISA tests per day, additional tests for TB, HIV etc., this mobile lab will be deployed in interior and inaccessible parts of the country

