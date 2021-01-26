Centre Directs States To Take Action Against Those Spreading Rumours About COVID Vaccines

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has asked states to take penal action against those who are spreading rumors about the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines currently being administered in India.

READ | 'India A True Friend': US Lauds Move To Gift COVID-19 Vaccines To Several Countries

'Check the spread of such ill-informed rumors'

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said in a letter to chief secretaries of all states on January 19 that states must check the spread of rumors, and direct all concerned authorities to take necessary actions. In the letter, he wrote, “I would urge the states to put in place an appropriate mechanism to check the spread of such ill-informed rumors and direct all the concerned authorities under the state government to take appropriate necessary measures to counter the spread of all such kind of false information about the COVID-19 vaccines as well as promptly disseminate factual messages.''

READ | 'No Request From Pakistan For Supply Of Indian-made COVID-19 Vaccines': MEA

The Home Secretary added, "Further, penal action may be taken against the person/s of organization/s, who is/are found to have indulged in such activities, under the relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Indian Penal Code, 1860.”

On January 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the pan-India rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination drive through video conferencing where he said that a vaccination drive on such scale and scope has never been conducted in history. There are over 100 countries with less than 3 crore population and India is administering the vaccine to that many people in the first phase, he emphasized, adding that senior citizens and severely ill people will get vaccinated in the second phase.

He had said, "Normally, it would have taken many years to make a vaccine but in such a short span of time, not one, but two 'Made in India' vaccines are ready. Meanwhile, the work on other vaccines is progressing at a fast pace. Today, when we've developed our own vaccine, the world is looking at India with hope. As our vaccination drive will move forward, other countries of the world will benefit from it. India's vaccine & our production capability must be used for human interest, this is our commitment."

READ | India's Vaccine Drive's Phases 1 & 2 Will Dwarf Almost All Countries' Populations: PM Modi

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Tally At 1,06,67,736; Over 19.5 Lakh People Vaccinated