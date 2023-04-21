Centre Directs States, UTs To Set Up 100 Food Streets, Help Promote Health & Hygiene

In collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the Union Health Ministry has issued directions to the states and union territories to develop 100 food streets in 100 districts across the country with an aim to encourage safe and healthy practices, reduce food-borne illnesses, and improve overall health conditions of the citizens.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Manoj Joshi wrote to states explaining the need to ensure individuals have easy access to safe and sanitary food for their well-being under this programme, which is being used as a pilot project to develop a set of best practises for eateries.

The letter also stated that good food practices will increase the "eat right campaign," food safety, and credibility of local eateries. The project further aims to give a boost to the economy, increase employment options in the area, and improve tourism potential.

States/UTs to receive Rs 1 crore for each food street

The National Health Mission (NHM), in coordination with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, will carry out the project with technical assistance from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). States and union territories would receive financial assistance in the amount of Rs 1 crore for each food street/district. One hundred such food streets are planned for 100 districts nationwide as part of the concept. Assistance will be given under the NHM in a 60:40 or 90:10 ratio, with the requirement that standard branding of these food streets be completed in accordance with FSSAI regulations.

Municipal corporations and district collectors were urged in the letter to take the lead in ensuring convergence in terms of monetary resources and material infrastructure. Other steps would be taken, including defining a standard protocol for modernising food streets, educating food handlers, conducting independent third-party audits, and accrediting Eat Right Street Food Hubs.

Training programmes on food safety, hygiene upkeep, and trash disposal for street sellers have also been also advised to the states and union territories.