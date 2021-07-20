Centre Disagrees With World Press Freedom Index Ranking; Affirms Right To Free Speech

In a key development, the Centre disagreed with India's ranking on the 'World Press Freedom Index' published by not-for-profit body Reporters Without Borders. This was disclosed by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur in reply to TRS MP KR Suresh Reddy on Monday. As per the 2021 index, India retained the 142nd rank among 180 countries across the globe as far as press freedom is concerned.

Here are the reasons for the Centre's disapproval:

Very low sample size

Little or no weightage to fundamentals of democracy

Adoption of a methodology which is questionable and non-transparent

Lack of clear definition of press freedom

At the same time, Thakur affirmed that the government will ensure the right to free speech and expression as guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution. Maintaining that the Press Council of India was specifically set up to protect freedom of the press, he added, "PCI considers complaints filed ‘by the Press’ concerning curtailment of press freedom, physical assault/attack on journalists etc. under Section 13 of the Press Council Act 1978. PCI is also empowered to take suo motu cognizance in matters on the pressing issues concerning freedom of Press and safeguarding of its high standards".

The World Press Freedom Index

Published every year since 2002, the World Press Freedom Index ranks 180 countries according to the level of freedom available to journalists. It is based on an evaluation of pluralism, independence of the media, quality of legislative framework and safety of journalists in each nation. However, it is pertinent to note that the ranking is not a reflection of the quality of journalism in that particular country.

The degree of press freedom is determined by qualitative analysis based on questionnaire responses combined with quantitative data on acts of violence against journalists. Translated in 20 languages, the questionnaire was sent to journalists, lawyers, researchers and other media specialists selected by Reporters Without Borders. According to the index, India is one of the most "dangerous" countries for journalists.