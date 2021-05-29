Centre Discontinues Remdesivir Allocation To States; Says 'supply Enough To Meet Demand'

As India's COVID cases reduce, Centre on Saturday, announced that it has decided to discontinue the central allocation of Remdesivir to states while asking National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Agency & CDSCO to continuously monitor the availability of the drug. Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya has stated that the Remdesivir capacity has been ramped up ten times from 33,000 vials/day on 11th April 2021 to 3,50,000 vials/day today. Moreover, the manufacturing plants producing Remdesivir too have been increased from 20 to 60 plants, which Centre stated will suffice or the country's demand.

Centre stops central allocation of Remdesivir

Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya informed that the production of Remdesivir is ramped up ten times from 33,000 vials/day on 11th April 2021 to 3,50,000 vials/day today: Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2021

Centre issues Remdesivir plan

On May 8, Centre launched a company-wise supply plan of antiviral Remdesivir- a key drug used to treat COVID-19 infections. Considering the requirement of Remdesivir in every state and ensuring its adequate availability an official notification from the ministry with a list stating 5,30,0000 vials of Remdesivir have been shared the States/ UTs. State Governments and UTs have been asked to monitor proper distribution within the State/UT covering government and private hospitals as appropriate and in line with judicious use. Experts and medical practitioners have clarified that the said drug has shown no effect on the death rate during trials, rather it must primarily cut down a patient's number of days at the hospital.

Amidst the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, several parts of the country had reported a shortage of the Remdesivir drug. This has been reported to due to a decrease in the production cycle after the country had managed to bring down the active cases of Coronavirus during the span of October to January until the second wave hit. As a result of the shortage, cases of black-marketing and hoarding of the drug have come to the fore. The DCGI had approved the emergency use of Remdesivir on June 1, 2020, which was followed by the government's guidelines released for the drug to be used. Centre also said doctors should ensure "rational and judicious" use of Remdesivir, underlining it is to be given only to serious COVID-19 patients in hospitals and is not to be used in home settings.

(Disclaimer: The content provided above is in no way intended a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition, especially related to COVID-19.)