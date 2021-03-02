Centre Dismisses China Cyberattack Reports, Assures 'India Has Strong Firewall In Place'

With the emergence of reports suggesting China's alleged cyberattacks against India, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday assured that there was no need to panic. Prasad, who also heads the Electronics & IT Ministry as well, sternly asserted that India has strong firewalls in place to block such cyber attacks. The Union Minister's remarks come after a Massachusetts-based company reported that China-linked threat activity group RedEcho had targetted the Indian power sector.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Tuesday, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Why are you getting worried? We have strong walls around us. Today, under Aatmanirbhar Bharat, India's flag is flying high on the global stage with Covaxin and other such innovations. So place your trust in India."

'No evidence'

On the other hand, Minister of State (MoS) Power and New & Renewable Energy R.K. Singh dismissed the reports claiming that a Chinese cyber attack was behind Mumbai's power grid collapse back in October 2020. Singh informed that the Centre had sent two teams to investigate the grid collapse but both the teams had concluded that there was no evidence of a cyber attack. He added that there was another cyberattack reported in Mumbai, which after investigation revealed the presence of Trojans and has been taken care of.

Speaking to Republic TV on Tuesday, R.K. Singh said, "There was a grid collapse in Mumbai and a team had gone there to investigate the matter. After that, another team was sent which also included cyber experts. Both the teams conducted a very detailed investigation and I presented their conclusions yesterday which said that there were chances of human error. There is no evidence that the grid collapse happened due to a cyber attack."

"We spoke to Maharashtra Home Minister, there was another cyber attack on their SCADA system which they investigated and identified Trojans. They are sending us that report. So these are two different incidents and apart from this there are other cyber attacks which have been identified outside Mumbai," he added while issuing a clarification on the matter.

China issues statement

On Monday, a report by a Massachusetts-based company 'Recorded Future' came to light which alleged that a Chinese government-linked group of hackers had targeted India's power grid, possibly leading to a Mumbai power outage in October 2020. The report identified that China-linked threat activity group RedEcho was allegedly behind the attack, amid Indo-China border tensions.

Refuting the report, China on Monday issued a statement on the matter and said that it is 'firmly opposed' to such irresponsible and ill-intentioned practices. Speaking at a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said, "As a staunch defender of cybersecurity, China firmly opposes and cracks down on all forms of cyberattacks. Speculation and fabrication have no role to play on the issue of cyber attacks, as it is very difficult to trace the origin of a cyber attack. It is highly irresponsible to accuse a particular party when there is no sufficient evidence around. China is firmly opposed to such irresponsible and ill-intentioned practice."

