Centre Dispatches Global COVID-19 Aid To States, Huge Cache Of Oxygen Resources Listed

Amid the Global COVID-19 relief sent by a number of countries to India for fighting the devastating COVID-19 wave, the Central Government on Tuesday issued a statement on the supplies that have been forwarded to state governments to strengthen their fight against the COVID-19 surge. The Centre in its statement said 9,200 oxygen concentrators, 5,243 oxygen cylinders, 19 oxygen generation plants, have been dispatched to the states.

As India battles the deadly COVID-19 crisis with an acute shortage of oxygen and other medications required in the treatment of COVID-19 patients amid the alarming surge in infections, more than 40 countries have sent medical aid and other assistance to India to combat the crisis, after India had assisted several nations to tackle the COVID-19 crisis by sending essential medical supplies and vaccines. Many friendly nations such as the US, the UK, Russia, France, Israel, Singapore, Australia, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Germany among others have sent medical assistance to India in the form of oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other essential medical supplies required in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Politics over COVID-19 aid

Meanwhile, questions were raised early this month by the opposition as to how the COVID aid received by India is being utilised in fighting the crisis. To set things in perspective, the Union Health Ministry in the last week said that aid received from other countries has been distributed in different states to help deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The Health Ministry said the relief materials were supplied to states as per the SOPs for allocation, depending on the caseload and severity of the crisis in the states. The opposition parties including the likes of Congress and Samajwadi Party have also opined that receiving relief materials from the other countries has put the country in a bad light while the Centre has asserted the world is returning favours to India for its early help in the form of vaccines and other essential medical supplies to various countries across the world.

Centre's COVID aid supply to states

More than 40 lakh different items have been received in the form of aid from foreign countries which have been distributed to 38 institutions and hospitals run in 31 States and Union Territories. The aid received in the form of donation is received by the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) which is working in tandem with the officials of the Ministry of External Affairs and Health Ministry and Ministry of Home Affairs.

A Cell has been created on April 26 under the Union Health Ministry to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign COVID relief material as grants, aid and donations. The Cell comprises of a Joint Secretary on deputation from Ministry of Education, two Additional Secretary level officers from MEA, Chief Commissioner Customs, Economic Advisor from Ministry of Civil Aviation, two Joint Secretaries from MoHFW, representatives from IRCS and other officials.