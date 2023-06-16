Centre Drops Nehru's Name; NMML Renamed As Prime Ministers’ Museum And Library Society

In a special meeting of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society, which was presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who is also the Vice-President of the Society, the resolution has been passed to drop the name Nehru Memorial Museum and change it to Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society.

The special meeting of the executive council tabled a proposal to change the name which was welcomed by all 29 members of the NMML society. Executive Council Chairman Nripendra Mishra in his address said that the Museum is the depiction of the nation's deep commitment to democracy, hence all Prime Ministers’ contributions should be highlighted.

The layout of Nehru memorial building, Credit: Republic

Entrance of Nehru memorial museum, Credit: Republic

1st-floor entrance to Nehru house and gallery, Credit: Republic

Nehru gallery where his portraits are displayed, Credit: Republic

Nehru study room, Credit: Republic

Congress attacks Centre over name change resolution

A massive political slugfest has erupted over the resolution to change the name of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society. Lashing out at the central government, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the Modi government made these changes because it is insecure. Several other Congress and Opposition leaders also attacked the government over the name change resolution.

Congress’ Udit Raj said, “Former PM Nehru was not only a PM but also a freedom fighter and liberator of the nation. He sacrificed his life for the nation while being in jail for almost 12 years, so he cannot be compared with other PMs. If Modi thinks that Jawaharlal Nehru was merely a PM, then he is mistaken and under no circumstance, he can stand near former PM Nehru, therefore he should not compare himself with Nehru.”

Speaking on similar lines, Congress leader Rashid Alvi said, “It is very unfortunate. If more than Rs 9000 crore can be spent on the new parliament building, they can also build a new building as a library. This step has been taken just to change the name of the freedom fighter and former PM Jawaharlal Nehru. This has been done with mala fide intention, otherwise, they can build a new library if they want.”

BRS MP Keshav Rao said, “It is absolutely unbecoming because this place belongs to Nehru and remained a historical monument in the name of Nehrus, now thinking of changing the name sounds very mean politics.”

Attacking the Centre for the name change, CPI leader D Raja said, “Changing names has become a routine for the BJP government. They have now indulged in renaming because they have nothing to show their contribution to the struggle for independence against colonialism and in building modern India post-Independence. The irony is that they came to power and they think they can rewrite history and redefine nationhood and rename everything.”