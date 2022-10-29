After the Centre amended the IT (Intermediary Guidelines & Digital Media Ethics) Rules, Union MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the Union government upholds, and is a trustee of the citizens’ fundamental rights, and doesn’t need schooling from foreign platforms on the same.

Chandrasekhar, speaking exclusively with Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on the ‘Nation Wants to Know’ said the Centre, as a legal process for the first time, has ensured the protection of the fundamental rights of citizens on foreign platforms by bringing them under the ambit of the IT Rules.

‘Dont need foreign platforms telling us about protecting citizen rights’

The Central government considers it as their duty to protect the rights of the citizens, said Chandrasekhar, and added that foreign platforms need not tell us about it.

“For the first time, it has been embedded in the rules that the Constitutional rights of every Indian citizen must be respected by every platform even if they are a foreign platform. We have said in Articles 14, 19 and 21; Right to non-discrimination, free speech and privacy and life cannot be violated by any platform. The government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is the trustee of these fundamental rights. We don't need any foreign platform, media house or their friends in Delhi telling us about protecting the Constitutional rights of Indian citizens. We consider it our duty.”

Moreover, the Centre is also dutybound to the citizens in providing them with a safe internet environment, said Chandrasekhar, “We also consider it our duty to the digital nagrik to deliver accountability relationship between Big Tech platforms and the Indian citizen," he added.

Centre amends IT Rules

Following the amendments made by the central government in the IT (Intermediary Guidelines & Digital Media Ethics) Rules on Friday, it was made mandatory for the intermediaries like Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, etc to comply with the Constitution of India and the country’s sovereign laws.

The government notified rules under which it will set up appellate committees to redress grievances that users may have against decisions of social media platforms. According to the gazette notification issued by the IT Ministry, the three-member Grievance Appellate Committee(s) will be set in three months.

Notably, the intermediaries are currently only required to inform users about not uploading certain categories of harmful/unlawful content. However post the amendments come into effect, they impose a legal obligation on intermediaries to take reasonable efforts to prevent users from uploading such content. The new provision will ensure that the intermediary’s obligation is not a mere formality.

IMAGE: Republic World