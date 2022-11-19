Centre Effects Senior-level Bureaucratic Reshuffle

Senior bureaucrat Vibhu Nayar has been appointed as Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor in the Ministry of External Affairs as part of a senior-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Saturday.

Nayar, a 1990 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, is at present Executive Director, India Trade Promotion Organisation, Department of Commerce.

Besides him, Sumita Dawra has been appointed as Special Secretary (Logistics), Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Shantmanu, Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) in the Ministry of Textiles will be Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution.

Sanjay Rastogi, a 1991 batch IAS officer of the Odisha cadre, has been appointed as Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers.

He is currently Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles.

Sriram Taranikanti, Additional Secretary, Inter State Council Secretariat will be Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Khilli Ram Meena has been appointed as Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor, Ministry of Rural Development, Mahmood Ahmed will be Additional Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and Rajesh Agarwal has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, the order stated.

Rohit Kansal will be Additional Secretary, Ministry of Textiles and Dipti Mohil Chawla has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Department of Defence. T Natarajan will be Additional Secretary, Department of Defence Production, it said.

Peeyush Kumar has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce and Kamini Chauhan Ratan will be Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, the order said.

Pramod Kumar Meherda, Managing Director, National Food Security Mission, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, it said.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved in-situ upgradation of 12 civil servants.

Subodh Kumar Singh, Joint Secretary in the Department of Food & Public Distribution will be Additional Secretary in the same department.

Rohit Kumar, Joint Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat will now be Additional Secretary in the same place.

Rakesh Gupta has been appointed as Additional Secretary, President's Secretariat, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi will be Additional Secretary, Department of Personnel & Training.

Ashish Vachhani has been appointed Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, among others, the order stated.