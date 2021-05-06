Centre Enables India's Civil Aviation Community's COVID-19 Vaccinations; Issues Guidelines

The Ministry of Civil Aviation under the government of India has released a two-page advisory for the vaccination of the Civil Aviation Community. According to the Government, the civil service personnel has provided unhindered services for the people during the emergency time so their vaccination remains a priority. The Government has also advised that the vaccination of civil service personnel should not have any delay.

The Airport authorities have been directed to contact state governments or private service providers for vaccination drive.

"The airport operator should immediately contact state government/private service providers (hospitals) who are willing to set up COVID vaccination centres at Airports. It is very important to tie up with service providers to have regular schedule for vaccination with certainty. These service providers should be compliant of the guidelines issued by MoHFW that includes registration in COWIN, pre-registration of beneficiaries, management of Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI), etc," added the Government notice.

Aviation community has worked overtime to ensure unhindered services for movement of people in need & essential cargo. To ensure their safety & to avoid any delays, MoCA has issued enabling Guidelines to facilitate their vaccination program in a fast and efficient manner. pic.twitter.com/4rpJ5JRbZl — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) May 6, 2021

Facilities must be availed by airport authorities

The advisory further mentioned that waiting area, setting up counter for vaccination and other facilities should be provided by the airport authority. Moreover, the cost can be decided by the airport authorities. The government has advised that the aim should be to tie up with private service providers. Smaller airports can contact district/local administration, added the government advisory. Like, the hospitals and district medical spots, airport authorities have also been advised to have a nodal officer to coordinate the arrangements.

Moreover, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is ordered to have regular meetings to ensure all the issues are met and there is no problem in conducting the drive. The Government has also added that a broader framework is designed for the vaccination drive of the civil aviation community.

Currently, India is vaccinating people above the age of 18 under the 'vaccination for all' drive. The Government is taking steps to vaccinate maximum people as the country is facing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and there is a shortage of COVID-19 essentials in the country. Meanwhile, the civil aviation community is appreciated for their efforts and now Government has decided to ensure their vaccination.