Centre Encouraging Patents, Design Trademarks Ecosystem: Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday that the government is focused on encouraging innovation, research and development in the country and bringing newer inventions and knowledge from India's heritage systems to global platforms. He said, “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are committed to bolstering the ecosystem of patents, design, trademarks, and GI systems."

At a review meeting of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks (CGPDT), Goyal said, “This will encourage innovation, research and development in the country and present newer inventions and knowledge from India's heritage systems to global platforms. The government has been making efforts since 2014, to make India a Global Innovation hub."

While talking about CGPDT’s quick disposal of applications, he said that the number of pending projects has drastically come down in the IPR department as it was decided that the applications should be attended to and completed within days and not months.

Steps taken to ease the accessibility

To support and encourage start-ups and women entrepreneurs of the country, the minister said that the application fee has been reduced. This will make the department more accessible to everyone and would create fair competition for patency across the country. While addressing this, he said, “Filing fees for start-ups, MSMEs, and individual women have been given a provision of 80 percent discount to help the youth of the country. Also, most of the processes are made online for their convenience.

Earlier, people from far-off places had to spend money from their pockets to reach the office in person which has now been made easier. This ensures hassle-free administration.” He concluded by saying that he hopes that these steps taken by the government will encourage the citizens of the country to progress in the fields of research, innovation, development and scientific thinking. Goyal also suggested making the entire process more user-friendly. He urged the government to help in creating awareness of GI. He said that the Centre should consider issuing scholarships to students pursuing IP law and include professors from major institutes of India to help further help with this process.

(With inputs from Gov release)