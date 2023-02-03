Centre Evaluates Atta Supply Under The Open Market Sale Scheme

Evaluating the progress of the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) on January 2, Secretary of the Department of Food and Public Distribution of the central government Sanjeev Chopra reviewed the progress of supply of Atta (wheat flour) at Rs 29.50 per kg through various outlets in the nation for sale to consumers to check inflationary trends in the food economy.

It was agreed upon during a meeting with the Food Corporation of India (FCI), Kendriya Bhandar, the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), and the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Limited (NCCF) that these institutions would receive wheat up to 3 LMT(Lakh Metric Tonnes) from FCI Depots and after converting it into Atta (Bharat Atta) they will sell it to Consumers at Rs 29.50 per kg through various retail outlets and mobile Van, etc.

Kendriya Bhandar has already started the sale of Atta at the decided price from January 2 while NCCF and NAFED are slated to supply from February 6, said the Food and Public Distribution department.

Additionally, it was decided that Corporations, Cooperatives, Federations, and Self Help Groups of State Governments and UTs may also get wheat allocations from the Government of India at a rate of Rs. 23.50 per kg to sell Atta to consumers at the chosen price.

Home Minister’ committee releases 30 LMT wheat

The Committee of Ministers, presided over by Home Minister Amit Shah, had earlier on January 25 assessed the costs of critical commodities and had resolved to release 30 LMT of wheat from FCI stock via OMSS.

It was determined that 25 LMT would be made available to traders, flour mills, and other interested parties via e-auction, in accordance with the standard FCI procedure. Bidders can participate in e-auction for a maximum quantity of 3000 MT per region per auction.

With this two LMTs will be offered to State Governments for their schemes at 10,000 MT per State without e-auction. And three LMTs are offered to Govt PSUs, cooperatives, and Federations such as Kendriya Bhandar, NCCF, and NAFED without e-auction.

It is pertinent to note that this will be subject to the stipulation that they convert wheat to atta and offer it to the public at an MRP not exceeding Rs 29.50 per kg.

Following that, DFPD distributed 2.5 LMT of wheat to Kendriya Bhandar, NAFED, and NCCF in accordance with their requests. On January 27, 50000 MT were given to NCCF and one LMT each to Kendriya Bhandar and NAFED.