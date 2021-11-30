Centre Examining SEC Recommendation On Use Of Covaxin For Kids: Health Ministry In RS

The MoS Health Bharati Pawar on Tuesday informed the upper house that the government is examining the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on granting the emergency use authorization to Covaxin for vaccinating Children of the age group of 2-18 years. While responding to the questions raised by an MP in Rajya Sabha on the second day of the winter session of the parliament, the MoS Health said in a written reply that the “Central government is examining the recommendation of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) regarding the grant of market authorization of Covaxin for the age group of 2 to 18 years for restricted use in an emergency subject to various conditions.”

The written response further mentioned that "this recommendation is being examined and additional information has been requested at the level of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO)".

She further informed that based on the data of phase II & III clinical trials, provided by the Bharat Biotech (Covaxin’s manufacturers), the SEC has recommended the market authorisation of the vaccine for kids.

"The Interim Phase II/III clinical trial data of COVAXIN on healthy volunteers aged 2 to 18 years submitted by Bharat Biotech was deliberated in the meeting of Subject Expert Committee (SEC). The committee recommended grant of market authorization for the age group of 2 to 18 years for Restricted Use in Emergency Situation subject to various conditions" Union Minister stated.

MoS Bharati was responding to a question from Tiruchi Siva, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP in Rajya Sabha. The MP had inquired whether it is true that an expert panel had recommended Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin for use on children aged 2 to 18 years, and if so, how long it will take for youngsters to take the vaccines.

In the wake of the newly discovered COVID-19 variant 'Omicron,' Covaxin- the nasal COVID vaccination for children, is being eagerly anticipated to safeguard children. As all of the states are prepared to reopen schools, the anticipation for the vaccine is increasing.

Bharat Biotech MD Dr Krishna Ella endorsed Covaxin for kids at Republic's Summit

Earlier, while speaking to the Republic at ‘India Economic Summit, Bharat Biotech MD Dr Krishna Ella spoke on COVAXIN's use for kids and said, "We completed our process of clinical trials for children from 2-18 years. It is now in the government's hands. We are the only one with vaccines for two years, even Pfizer produces vaccines for kids aged five years and above."

When asked about the nasal vaccine, Dr Ella said, "We have completed the Phase 2 trial for the nasal vaccine. We have picked up science; even the Western world has not been able to pick up. It will stop the transmission of the virus."

With ANI Inputs

Image: Shutterstock