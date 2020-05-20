Centre Exempts Pregnant Officers, Employees With Co-morbidities From Roster Duty

Exempting pregnant women and officers with disabilities, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), on Wednesday, has issued an amendment to its order, asking 50% government servants to rejoin duty. The amended order also exempts officials who have co-morbidities and were undergoing treatment for the same, prior to lockdown. They will be exempted from roster duty upon the production of medical prescription from their CGHS physician.

Pregnant women, disabled officers exempted

#DoPT has exempted pregnant women officials and staff members from attending office. Persons with disabilities also exempted. Those with underlying co-morbidities undergoing treatment before #Lockdown may as far as possible be exempted on producing medical documents. pic.twitter.com/EgOF6EU4id — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) May 20, 2020

DoPT drafts 'work from home' post-lockdown

After allowing staggered attendance and variable working hours, the Personnel Ministry has come out with a draft framework for ‘work from home’ for the staff post-lockdown. The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) may provide an option for work from home to the eligible officers/staff for 15 days in a year as a matter of policy, it said. There are 48.34 lakh central government employees.

“Therefore, a broad framework for work from home is important to standardize the operating procedure even post lock down the situation and to ensure safety and security of information, while accessing government files and information remotely from home,” the ministry said. A new set of SOPs has been finalised to ensure the smooth and seamless functioning of the government for continuity of the office works. Most state governments have already ordered government employees to report to work - some insisting on full attendance.

Centre extends nationwide Coronavirus lockdown till May 31 as cases soar to 90927

India extends lockdown

On Sunday, the Centre announced the extension of India's nationwide Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown till May 31. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has released its detailed guidelines for the extended lockdown, allowing the delineation of red, green and orange zones as per state and UT governments, taking the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) into consideration. Since then, several states have released their own state guidelines - most easing the lockdown; Centre has advised the states to not dilute its guidelines by allowing too many relaxations.

