Centre Exempts Satellite Launch Services From GST; Space Startups Rejoice Decision

The government's decision to exclude private companies' satellite launch services from GST was warmly embraced by the Indian private sector on Wednesday, July 12. They asserted that the decision will enable them to provide competitive prices to launch satellites.

In order to support new businesses, the GST Council resolved at its meeting on Tuesday that the GST exemption on satellite launch services provided by ISRO, Antrix Corporation Limited, and New Space India Limited (NSIL) may also be extended to similar services provided by private sector firms.

This move by the government is being seen as a democratising step for the space industry. The private firms which often execute the same task at a lower cost as compared to traditional organistaions are now at par with the previously exempted space organisations further increasing the competition and efficiency in the industry.

According to the Indian Space Association-EY research, the space launch market was anticipated to increase significantly by 2025 at a rate of 13% annually.

Lt Gen A K Bhatt (Retd.) Director General, Indian Space Association (ISpA) stated that this step will give financial relief to the players and will incentivise growth of this nascent sector. We believe it will help enable the growth of indigenous launch capabilities and ensure a level-playing field for all, Bhatt told PTI.

He added that Indian entrepreneurs and SMEs are increasingly focussing on the satellite launch sector as a means of fostering innovation and pursuing new business prospects.

Space associations and startups hail move

Pawan Kumar Chandana, the co-founder and CEO of a private space firm, Skyroot, welcomed the centre’s move, comparing it to the previous govt. launches by the NSIL which were given GST exemption.

He stated, "As of now, GST exemption is for government launches through NSIL. This GST exemption extending to private players is a welcome move which will create a level playing field and also encourage Indian satellite companies to opt for launch services from domestic private companies."

The first private enterprise to launch a rocket into Space from India was Skyroot last year. It intends to begin commercial operations next year after launching the Vikram-1 rocket into orbit later this year.

The decision of the GST Council was also praised by EtherealX Tech, which is creating the most powerful medium-lift partially reusable launch vehicle in the world.

Manu J Nair, co-founder, EtherealX stated, "We welcome the decision of the government. It will help the private players offer competitive rates in a highly competitive sector."

"The decision of the GST Council for the extension of the GST exemption on satellite launch services is a welcome move,” Nair said.

The Bengaluru-based start-up, which was established last year, is aiming to have its first launch by the year 2027.

The Director General of SatCom India Association, Anil Prakash, also welcomed the Centre's decision to provide a level playing field for startups and private players in space industry.

Prakash stated, "We appreciate the government's recognition of the importance of a level playing field for the private sector and startups in the space industry."

He added that SIA-India had also recommended offsets for defence spending, a liberalised FDI policy, and the inclusion of the space industry in the Performance Linked Incentive scheme.

28% GST on Gaming apps

The GST Council resolved on July 11 to cut the tax on food and beverages sold in multiplexes and to impose the maximum 28% tax on the full face value of bets placed in online gambling, casinos, and horse racing.

Nirmala Sitharaman, the minister of finance for the union, stated that the new tax on online gambling and casinos was not implemented with the purpose to destroy the industry, but rather to address the "moral question" of whether the industry cannot be taxed at a similar rate to that of essential goods.

Following the GST Council's imposition of a 28% tax on the full face value of bets in online gambling on July 11, shares of the online gaming companies Nazara Technologies, Onmobile Global, and Delta Corp plummeted on July 12.

Along with satellite launch services offered by private companies, the panel also exempted imports of the cancer treatment dinutuximab, medications needed to treat rare disorders, and food used in Food for Special Medical Purposes (FSMP) from GST (Goods and Services Tax).

Instead of the 18% that many cinema halls were typically charging, food and beverages purchased in theatres will now be subject to a GST of 5%, which is comparable to the fee levied in hotels and restaurants.

(With inputs from PTI)