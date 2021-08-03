Centre Expects 4 More Indian Pharma Companies To Start Producing COVID Vaccines By Oct-Nov

In a major boost to the ongoing COVID-19 inoculation drive, four more Indian pharmaceutical companies are expected to start coronavirus vaccine production by October-November, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday.

During the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Mandaviya informed that India has administered 47 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far and the Centre is making efforts to inoculate the entire country at the earliest. Even 7 to 9% of the doses that remain unutilised by private hospitals are being used by the government vaccination centres, he added.

“Vaccination drive is going on smoothly… It will get more accelerated in the coming days with the ramping up of production by four more Indian companies," the minister said.

The government expects that by October-November, four more Indian pharmaceutical companies will start producing indigenous to meet the domestic demand, he said.

Biologicals E and Novartis vaccines are expected to hit the market in the coming days, while Zydus Cadila will soon get an emergency-use nod from the expert committee, Mandaviya said. At present, Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute) are supplying the vaccine to the government. Sputnik vaccine is also available and its production has begun, he added.

To a query about the vaccine rollout plan for 12 to 18-year-olds and the need for a third or fourth dose, Mandaviya said, “The government’s target is to vaccinate the entire population at the earliest and constant efforts are being made to achieve this."

Mandaviya said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took steps, supported scientists and companies to ensure vaccines were available in the country at the earliest. “Thus vaccination drives began in India which has administered 47 crore doses so far, the maximum in the world. We are going to accelerate it further in the coming days," he said.

Responding to a query on the government’s plan to reduce the vaccine quota to private hospitals, the minister said it was not necessary as the unused vaccine quota of the private hospitals is taken by the government.

“In a month, we saw seven to nine per cent unused vaccines by private hospitals. So, we decided to take those unutilised doses in the government quota. Therefore, it is not necessary to reduce the quota for the private. The vaccination is happening smoothly," he said.

The Centre is buying 75 per cent of the vaccine produced to give free jabs to people, while 25 per cent is allocated for the private sector, the health minister added.

Image Credit: PTI