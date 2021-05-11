Centre Exploring Home-based COVID Testing; 30k Active Cases Drop A First In 61 Days: Govt

In a positive development, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country has dipped to 37,15,221 with a net decline of 30,016 cases in just 24 hours for the first time after 61 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours also outnumbered the daily new infections after 61 days. The total active cases now comprise 16.16% of the country's COVID-19 infections recorded to date.

Thirteen states cumulatively account for 82.68% of India's total active cases, the ministry said. These include Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

Karnataka has reported the highest daily new cases at 39,305, followed by Maharashtra with 37,236 cases and Tamil Nadu which reported 28,978 new cases.

India's Coronavirus caseload

India's cumulative recoveries have surged to 1,90,27,304 with 3,56,082 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours. The Coronavirus fatality rate currently stands at 1.09% and a total of 3,876 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Ten states account for 73.09% of the new fatalities in the country with Karnataka recording maximum casualties (596) followed by Maharashtra (549).

Continuing the trend of plateauing cases, Maharashtra, Delhi, UP, Andhra, Rajasthan Haryana, Gujarat, Bihar, Chhattisgarh have seen a reduction in cases. On the other hand, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Punjab, Assam, Goa, J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura and Nagaland are seeing a rise in cases.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has increased to 17.27 crore. A total of 17,27,10,066 vaccine doses have been administered through 25,15,519 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 am.

“Stringent containment is the key for case management. Night Curfew coupled with non-gathering is critical to ensure reduction in infection spread,” the Ministry said.

Govt exploring home-based testing solution

The Union government is ensuring streamlined and fast delivery of the global aid to states and UTs through faster customs clearances, and use of air and road, the ministry said. The government is also looking to increase access to Rapid Antigen Tests in rural areas. R AT booths will be set up in schools, colleges, community centres, RWA offices, the Ministry said, adding that it is also exploring the solution of home-based testing in the country.

COVID19 | Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) to be allowed at all government and private health facilities, no accreditation required. Home-based testing solutions being explored: ICMR DG Dr. Balram Bhargava pic.twitter.com/o1TvHsk8HJ — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2021

