Centre Extends AFSPA In 3 Districts Of Arunachal Pradesh; Declared As 'disturbed' Areas

The Central government has decided to extend the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in three districts of Arunachal Pradesh for six months beginning today (Saturday). As per the notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the AFSPA will be applicable in Tirap, Changlang, and Longding from October 1 to March 30, 2023, as these districts are declared as ‘disturbed area'.

Also in the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai and Mahadevpur Police station in the Namsai district. The step has been taken after reviewing the security situation of these districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

"Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai and Mahadevpur police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the State of Assam, are declared as 'disturbed area' under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2022, unless withdrawn earlier," reads a fresh notification issued by MHA on Friday.

AFSPA reduced in Northeast

In March 2022, the Union government declared that it was reducing the areas under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur. The law, which authorises the armed forces to use whatever means deemed required to maintain public order, has been terminated in 23 districts in Assam, 6 districts of Manipur, and 7 districts of Nagaland. In Arunachal Pradesh, only 3 districts will have AFSPA.

Enacted on 11 September 1958, in a proposal to bring the situation under control in conflict-hit areas, AFSPA empowers the Armed Forces personnel to use force even to the extent of causing death, destroying structures used as hideouts, training camps, or from where attacks are likely to be launched and arrest anyone without a warrant.

The demand to repeal AFSPA from Nagaland gained momentum after 6 coal mine labourers were killed in an ambush by security forces while they were returning to the Oting village of the Mon district in the state. On December 4, 2021, security forces opened fire on six civilians who were travelling via the Mon district of Nagaland in a truck, mistaking them for National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) terrorists.

What is AFSPA?

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces Special Powers Act was originally promulgated by the British rulers in response to the Quit India Movement in 1942. Later after independence, the act was retained by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The Act extends special powers to the army, state, and the central police forces to shoot, kill, search houses and destroy any property that is possible to be used by terrorists in areas declared as “disturbed” by the government.

Following this, the act was imposed in several North Eastern states followed by Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab. While AFSPA was repealed from Punjab initially, later it was followed by Tripura and Meghalaya. However, the remaining places continued to remain under the act.

(Image: ANI/PTI)