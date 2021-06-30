Centre Extends AFSPA In Nagaland For 6 Months; MHA Says "state Is Disturbed And Dangerous"

The Government of India on June 30, further extended the exercise of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland for another six months with effect from June 30, while declaring the state a "disturbed area".

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (No. 28 of 1958), the central government, hereby, declares that whole of the state of Nagaland to be ‘disturbed area’ for a period of six months with effect from 30th June, 2021 for the purpose of the said Act,” the notification, issued by Additional Secretary in the Home Ministry Piyush Goyal, said.

Nagaland in disturbed and dangerous condition: MHA

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Centre is of the opinion that the area comprising the whole state of Nagaland is in a "disturbed and dangerous" condition. They advocated that the condition in the state was such that use of armed forces in aid of the civic authorities and local bodies was necessary.

"Whereas the Central Government is of the opinion that the area comprising the whole of the state of Nagaland is such a disturbed and dangerous condition that the use of armed forces in aid of the civil power is necessary," the notification read.

As per reports, the Home Affairs Ministry's decision was necessitated after cases of killings, loot and extortion in various parts of the state that had been on an upward trend. The notification would be beneficial to the security forces operating in Nagaland.

AFSPA in Nagaland

The AFSPA has been in force in Nagaland for decades now. It grants special powers to Indian Armed Forces in "disturbed areas". According to The Disturbed Areas Act 1976, once declared "disturbed", the area has to maintain status quo for a minimum of three months.

Albeit a framework agreement that was signed in August 2015 between Naga insurgent group NSCN-IM General Secy Muivah and government interlocutor RN Ravi in the presence of PM Narendra Modi, AFSPA had not withdrawn from the area. The framework agreement had come after a good 80 rounds of negotiations spanning over 18 years, with the first breakthrough in 1997 when finally, the ceasefire agreement was sealed. This marked the end of decades-old insurgency in Nagaland. However, there has been no progress in the peace talks as the NSCN-IM kept grains of separatism alive and went ahead to introduce their distinct flag as well as a 'constitution' for Nagaland. The Central government had outrightly rejected both.