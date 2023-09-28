Centre extends date for collecting biometrics of illegal migrants in Manipur

The Centre on Thursday allowed the collection of biographic and biometric details of illegal migrants in Manipur till March 31, 2024, as the ongoing process is not likely to get over by the end of September as planned.

In a communication to the Manipur government, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs said it had requested the state on May 29, 2023, to quickly prepare a plan and initiate the biometric collection of illegal migrants.

As the ministry asked the Manipur government to complete the exercise by the end of September, it was thought that the process would get over September 30.

However, the MHA has been informed that the exercise is still going on and may require some more time to complete.

The issue has been considered by the MHA and accordingly, it has been decided to extend the time period till March 31, 2024, the communication said.

"Accordingly, the state government of Manipur is requested to take appropriate necessary action to complete the exercise within the revised time period i.e. up to March 31, 2024,” it said.

In July, the Manipur government said that it resumed the process of collecting biometric details of identified illegal immigrants in the state.

The state government had identified around 2,500 illegal immigrants in the state, the majority of whom are currently in the Tengnoupal and Chandel districts which share their borders with Myanmar.

"In all, 104 inmates are in the Foreigners Detention Centre, 60 in Sajiwa jail and 70 in Imphal jail," Joint Secretary (Home) in the state government Peter Salam had said.

According to reports, there were 104 illegal Myanmarese inmates, including 74 men, 24 women and six minors.

The Manipur government had said at least 718 Myanmar nationals, including 301 children, have illegally entered the northeastern state.

A statement issued by the Home Department in July said the illegal influx was reported on July 22 and 23 in Chandel district by Assam Rifles, the India-Myanmar border guarding force.

Manipur shares a 398-km-long porous border with Myanmar. Chins, who share ethnic ties with Kukis of Manipur, reside on the Myanmar side.