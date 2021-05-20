Centre Extends FY21 Income Tax Return Filing Deadline By 2 Months Till Sept 30 Amid COVID

In a bid to provide some relief to the taxpayers during the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19, the Centre on Saturday extended the deadline of various Income Tax compliances. In a notification dated May 20, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), informed that through its powers under Section 119 of the Income-tax Act, 1961, the organization has provided relaxation with respect to Income-Tax compliances by taxpayers.

Granting major relief to taxpayers facing hardship due to the severe pandemic & in view of representations recd, the Central Govt extends certain timelines for compliances under IT Act. CBDT Circular No.9/2021 dated 20.05.2021 issued. Circular available on https://t.co/loEeiuxjTf pic.twitter.com/EFfzvCCRGD — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) May 20, 2021

Following are the relaxation provided by the CBDT in respect of compliances by the taxpayers:-

The Statement of Financial Transaction (SFT) for the Financial Year 2020-21, required to be furnished on or before May 31, 2021, may be furnished on or before June 30, 2021.

The Statement of Reportable Account for the calendar year 2020, required to be furnished on or before May 31, 2021, may be furnished on or before June 30, 2021.

The Statement of Deduction of Tax for the latest quarter of the Financial Year 2020-21, required to be furnished on or before May 31, 2021, may be furnished on or before June 30, 2021.

The Certificate of Tax Deducted at Source, required to be furnished on or before June 15, 2021, may be furnished on or before July 15, 2021.

The TDS/TCS Book Adjustment Statement for the month of May 2021, required to be furnished on or before June 15, 2021, may be furnished on or before June 30, 2021.

The Statement of Deduction of Tax from contribution paid by the trustees of an approved superannuation fund for the Financial Year 2020-21, required to be sent on or before May 31, may be sent or before June 30, 2021.

The Statement of Income paid or credited by an investment fund to its unit holder for the year 2020-21, required to be furnished on or before June 15, 2021, may be furnished on or before June 30, 2021.

The Statement of Income paid or credited by an investment to its unit holder for the year 2020-2, required to be furnished on or before June 30, 2021, may be furnished on or before July 15, 2021.

The due date of furnishing Return of Incomes for the Assessment Year 2021-22, which is July 31, 2021, is extended to September 30, 2021.

The due date of furnishing of Report of Audit for the year 2020-21, which is September 30, 2021, is extended to October 31, 2021.

The due date of furnishing report from the Accountant for the year 2020-21, which is October 31, 2021, is extended to November 30, 2021.

The due date of furnishing of Return of Income for the Assessment year 2021-22, which is October 31, 2021, is extended to November 30, 2021.

The due date of furnishing of Return of Income for the Assessment year 2021-22, which is November 30, 2021, is extended to December 31, 2021.

The due date of furnishing of belated/revised Return of Incomes for the Assessment year 2021-22, which is December 31, 2021, is extended to January 31, 2022.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Income Tax Department is coming up with a new e-filing portal http://incometax.gov.in on June 7, 2021, and in preparation for that, the existing portal-http://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in would not be available to taxpayers/other stakeholders for a brief period of 6 days, from 1st June to 6th June 2021.

(Credit-PTI)