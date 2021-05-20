Centre Extends FY21 Income Tax Return Filing Deadline By 2 Months Till Sept 30 Amid COVID

In a bid to provide some relief to the taxpayers during the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19, the Centre on Saturday extended the deadline of various Income Tax compliances. In a notification dated May 20, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), informed that through its powers under Section 119 of the Income-tax Act, 1961, the organization has provided relaxation with respect to Income-Tax compliances by taxpayers.
Following are the relaxation provided by the CBDT in respect of compliances by the taxpayers:-
- The Statement of Financial Transaction (SFT) for the Financial Year 2020-21, required to be furnished on or before May 31, 2021, may be furnished on or before June 30, 2021.
- The Statement of Reportable Account for the calendar year 2020, required to be furnished on or before May 31, 2021, may be furnished on or before June 30, 2021.
- The Statement of Deduction of Tax for the latest quarter of the Financial Year 2020-21, required to be furnished on or before May 31, 2021, may be furnished on or before June 30, 2021.
- The Certificate of Tax Deducted at Source, required to be furnished on or before June 15, 2021, may be furnished on or before July 15, 2021.
- The TDS/TCS Book Adjustment Statement for the month of May 2021, required to be furnished on or before June 15, 2021, may be furnished on or before June 30, 2021.
- The Statement of Deduction of Tax from contribution paid by the trustees of an approved superannuation fund for the Financial Year 2020-21, required to be sent on or before May 31, may be sent or before June 30, 2021.
- The Statement of Income paid or credited by an investment fund to its unit holder for the year 2020-21, required to be furnished on or before June 15, 2021, may be furnished on or before June 30, 2021.
- The Statement of Income paid or credited by an investment to its unit holder for the year 2020-2, required to be furnished on or before June 30, 2021, may be furnished on or before July 15, 2021.
- The due date of furnishing Return of Incomes for the Assessment Year 2021-22, which is July 31, 2021, is extended to September 30, 2021.
- The due date of furnishing of Report of Audit for the year 2020-21, which is September 30, 2021, is extended to October 31, 2021.
- The due date of furnishing report from the Accountant for the year 2020-21, which is October 31, 2021, is extended to November 30, 2021.
- The due date of furnishing of Return of Income for the Assessment year 2021-22, which is October 31, 2021, is extended to November 30, 2021.
- The due date of furnishing of Return of Income for the Assessment year 2021-22, which is November 30, 2021, is extended to December 31, 2021.
- The due date of furnishing of belated/revised Return of Incomes for the Assessment year 2021-22, which is December 31, 2021, is extended to January 31, 2022.
It is pertinent to mention here that the Income Tax Department is coming up with a new e-filing portal http://incometax.gov.in on June 7, 2021, and in preparation for that, the existing portal-http://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in would not be available to taxpayers/other stakeholders for a brief period of 6 days, from 1st June to 6th June 2021.
(Credit-PTI)