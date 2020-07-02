Centre Extends Postal Ballot Facility To Voters Above 65, COVID Patients Under Quarantine

Months before Bihar Assembly elections, the government has extended the postal ballot facility to electors above 65 years of age and COVID-19 positive patients who are under home or institutional quarantine.

The Centre after consulting the Election Commission of India (ECI) made rules to further amend the Conduction of Election Rules, 1961, a notification by the Law and Justice Ministry stated. The notification said that in the rule 27A, clause (aa) of the Conduct of Election Rules 1961, after the words "or persons with disability" occurring at the end, the words, letter and figures "or the COVID-19 suspect or affected persons" shall be inserted.

In clause (e), for the figures and word "80 years", the figures and word "65 years" shall be substituted. After clause (e), according to the notification, a clause (f) shall be inserted which will read "COVID 19 suspect or affected persons" means the electors who are (i) tested as COVID 19 positive by the government hospital or the hospital recognised by the government as COVID hospital, or (ii) under home quarantine or institutional quarantine due to COVID 19, and certified by such competent authority, as may be notified by the state government or union territory administration."

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: India ramps up testing to touch 1 cr soon; cases at 6,04,641

READ: Hurry to reduce age limit for voters to opt for postal ballot aimed at Bihar polls: CPI(M)

Bihar assembly elections

Bihar is going to polls in October-November this year. As BJP lost in Delhi, all eyes are set on former party chief Amit Shah and Nitish Kumar -led JDU. While Kumar faces strong anti-incumbency, RJD - Bihar's main opposition has lost the lusture it once had due to the absence of it's chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. However, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav has been amplyfying its attack against the BJP government and has been portrayed as the CM candidate of the Mahagathbandhan. Meanwhile, former JDU vice president Prashant Kishor has also claimed that he is working at 'ground level' for the development of Bihar. In a twist of sorts, London-based Pushpam Priya Choudhary, the daughter of JDU leader Binod Choudhary, on March 8 declared herself as the Chief Ministerial candidate.

READ: Mail-in ballots thrust Postal Service into presidential race

READ: ECI responds to Yechury's letter, defends allowing postal votes for those above 65 years