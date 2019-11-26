Centre Extends Retention Period Of Govt Accomodation To Kin Of Battle Casualties

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved a proposal to extend the period of retention of government accommodation by families of battle casualties. The period was extended from the previous three months to the revised one year for all the three services of army, navy and airforce. This was done in view of the requirements and demands of the armed forces. The Ministry of Defence reviewed the existing provisions and recommended extension of the period in an attempt to boost the morale of the service personnel.

Read-Siachen Avalanche: Hundreds gather to pay homage to martyred Naik Maninder

Financial Assistance To Siachen Martyrs

The Government of Punjab had recently announced financial assistance to the tune of Rs 12 lakh each to the next of the kin of three Indian army Jawans who lost their lives when an avalanche hit their patrol team on Siachen glacier. The announcement was made by the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on November 20 who also condoled the tragic death of three soldiers. The avalanche had hit Army positions in the Siachen glacier after which eight army personnel were stuck under the snow. The altitudes in the northern glacier are at a height of 18,000 feet. The soldiers hit by the avalanche were part of a patrolling party consisting of eight persons and were in the northern glacier when the incident took place.

Read-Siachen Avalanche: Hundreds gather to pay homage to martyred Naik Maninder

Recognising good work by the forces

Recently the General of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Dilbag Singh had talked about how the government of India is recognising the good work done by the forces of the country. “Some grievances of the forces like the hike in SPOs salary, the hardship allowance or the pay anomaly have already been redressed by the Centre," he had said. Going forward with the same ideology, the Defence Ministry had extended the retention period of accommodation.

Read-Punjab Govt announces 12 Lakh ex-gratia & job for next-of-kin of the three Siachen Martyrs

Read-J&K DGP Dilbag Singh addresses security concerns, says proxy war with Pak still on

(With Agency Inputs)