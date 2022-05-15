Centre Extends Wheat Procurement Season Till 31 May 2022 To Ensure Farm Prosperity

Union Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Sunday that the central government extended the wheat procurement season till 31 May 2022. Taking to Twitter, Piyush Goyal wrote, “To ensure that no wheat farmer faces inconvenience, Modi Sarkar extends wheat procurement season till 31 May 2022. We are committed to ensuring farm prosperity."

The central govt extended the wheat procurement season till 31 May 2022. pic.twitter.com/kRZmbWZVb2 — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2022

The decision will aid in the control of retail wheat and wheat flour prices, which have risen by an average of 14-20% in the last year, as well as meeting the foodgrain requirements of neighboring and vulnerable nations.

India barred wheat exports on Saturday. Sudhanshu Pandey, Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution said, “Currently, there is adequate food stock in the country. There is a sudden spike in the prices of wheat in the country. Unregulated trade is the reason behind the prices going up. Our Primarily goal is to check the inflation.”

"We don't want unfettered wheat trade or hoarding to take place," a senior government official told reporters in New Delhi on Saturday.

However, the export shipments for which irrevocable letters of credit have been issued on or before the date of this notification will be allowed, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification dated May 13.

The notification also clarified that wheat exports will be allowed on the basis of permission granted by the Government of India to other countries to meet their food security needs and based on the request of their governments.

The wheat export ban is to manage the country's overall food security: Govt order

“The Government of India is committed to providing for the food security requirements of India, neighboring and other vulnerable developing countries which are adversely affected by the sudden changes in the global market for wheat and are unable to access adequate wheat supplies,” the government order said.

“There is a sudden spike in the global prices of wheat arising out of many factors, as a result of which the food security of India, neighboring and other vulnerable countries is at major risk,” the government’s order further said.

The government order restricting wheat exports also stated that the move was made "to manage the country's overall food security and to support the needs of neighboring and vulnerable countries," and that the central government was amending its foreign trade policy to make wheat a restricted item for exports rather than "free."