Centre Fact-checks Maharashtra Govt's 'fuel Tax' Claim; 'Collected Rs 79K Crore'

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, on Thursday, April 28, criticised the Maharashtra government for not reducing fuel prices to provide relief to citizens even while collecting crores in taxes.

Taking to Twitter, Puri said the Uddhav Thackeray government has collected over Rs 79,000 crore as fuel taxes and is likely to collect another Rs 33,000 crore this year. He questioned why the Maharashtra government did not reduce VAT (value-added tax) on petrol and fuel to provide relief to people. “The truth hurts, but facts speak for themselves,” the minister wrote.

Maharshtra Govt has collected ₹79,412 crore as fuel taxes since 2018 & is expected to collect 33,000 cr this year. (Adding up to a whopping ₹1,12,757 cr). Why did it not reduce VAT on petrol & diesel to provide relief to people? — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 28, 2022

The statements came a day after Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and other non-BJP-ruled states called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi for blaming their governments for high fuel prices.

'Cut fuel tax instead of importing liquor'

Hardeep Puri said petrol and diesel would be cheaper if Opposition-ruled states cut taxes on fuel instead of importing liquor.

“Maharashtra govt imposes Rs 32.15/ltr on petrol and Congress-ruled Rajasthan Rs 29.10. But BJP ruled Uttarakhand levies only Rs 14.51 and UP Rs 16.50,” he further wrote.

Truth hurts, but facts speak for themselves. 18% VAT on petrol & 16% on diesel in Haryana among lowest. An aspiring leader from the state protests against these, but is silent on Rajasthan ruled by his own party which imposes 31.08% +₹1500 /KL cess- among the highest in country! — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 28, 2022

On Wednesday, during a meeting with Chief Ministers on the COVID-19 situation, PM Modi said some states like Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu did not reduce VAT on petrol and diesel despite the Centre slashing excise duty last November. PM said those states had done "injustice" to the people by not transferring the benefits of the move to them.

Following the meeting, CM Uddhav Thackeray’s office issued a statement saying that the Centre owed Rs 26,500 crore to Maharashtra and accused the BJP government of step-motherly treatment to the western state. It also said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government (comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) was not responsible for the rise in petrol and diesel prices.