Centre-farm Unions Talks To Resume On Jan 19; Farmers Affirm 'no Engagement With SC Panel'

The Centre's 10th round of talks with farmers' unions concluded with a detailed discussion on all three farm laws especially The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Speaking to the media on Friday, Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar stated that the deliberations were held in a cordial atmosphere. Observing that the Ministers including Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and MoS Commerce Som Parkash tried to address the concerns of farmers, he acknowledged that no agreement could not be reached.

Moreover, he revealed that the farmer leaders had rejected the Centre's request to form a smaller committee to air their grievances. The next round of talks will be held at noon on January 19. While Tomar urged everyone to respect the Supreme Court's order, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait maintained that farmers will not appear before the committee constituted by the apex court. Expressing a willingness to continue the deliberations with the Union government, Tikait made it clear that there will be no compromise on the demand of repealing the farm laws and legalising MSP.

Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar remarked, "Today, the Indian government concluded talks with the farmers' unions in a cordial manner. There was a discussion on all three laws and there was a detailed discussion on the Essential Commodities Amendment Act. They expressed their opinion on the law and the Ministers explained the law to them in detail and tried to address their concerns. But the discussions could not reach a decisive stage. The unions and the Centre decided that we will hold talks again at 12 pm on January 19."

Protest against farm laws

From what started as a scheduled protest in the national capital on November 26 and 27, 2020, many farmers are still protesting at the borders of Delhi against the farm laws. While the Centre appealed to them to shift to the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari, only a section of farmers heeded this call. Apart from the 9 rounds of meetings that have taken place between Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar and the farmers' leaders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also met them on one occasion. So far, the Centre had agreed not to penalise farmers for stubble burning and to continue the present mechanism of giving subsided electricity for agricultural use.

