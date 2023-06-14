Centre Fast-tracking Uniform Civil Code? Law Commission Seeks Views, Ideas

Why you're reading this: The 22nd Law Commission of India has decided again to solicit the views and ideas of the public at large and recognised religious organizations about the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). An official notification from the Ministry of Law and Justice said that those who are interested and willing may present their views within a period of 30 days from the date of the notice issued i.e. June 14.

Why it matters:

This move from the Law Commission is expected to fast-track the implementation of the UCC across India.

The UCC will ensure that one law is applicable to all religious communities in their personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption and more.

Experts believe that the UCC will strengthen the social fabric, promote gender equality and help fight economic, social and religious inequalities.

This is a breaking story. More details will be updated.