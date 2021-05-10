Centre Files Affidavit In SC Highlighting Govt's Actions On Vaccination, Black Marketing

As Supreme Court continues to hold its suo-moto hearing on the COVID crisis in India, the Centre on Sunday night filed a 218-page affidavit briefing the apex court about the govt's efforts to combat the crisis. The affidavit covered a variety of topics such as COVID vaccination, healthcare workers' welfare, curbing black marketing, the responsibility of crisis. The 2-judge bench comprising of Justices DY Chandrachud, MR Shah will continue its hearing later in the day.

Key points of Centre's affidavit

Centre has fixed a uniform price for vaccine doses to be paid by all state governments

Free online system of vaccine and registration in India is the only way to vaccinate all Indians, argues Centre. All gram panchayats have successfully established common service centres (CSC) which have digital platforms to be used by the people to register.

Central govt has tasked cracking down on black marketing to state govt and its police stating, "Any illegal hoarding or black marketing should be mercilessly clamped down. A clear message should be sent that trading in human miseries will not be tolerated."

In general, COVID crisis being handled by the Centre is not India-specific says the affidavit adding, "When there is a surge in cases and in demand of patented medicines/drugs/vaccines from all over the world the solution needs to be found out essentially at an executive level engaging at diplomatic levels". The Centre also warned the court against discussion or mention of statutory powers either for essential drugs or vaccines having patent issues, as it would have serious adverse consequences to efforts under 'Trips agreement' or 'Doha declaration'.

Supreme Court will hear on suo moto case relating to oxygen supply, drug supply, and various other policies in relation to the COVID19 pandemic today. pic.twitter.com/iLpd2A2KUo — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021

SC takes suo-moto cognizance

Amid atleast five high courts (Delhi, Allahabad, Bombay, Madras, Karnataka) hearing matters regarding oxygen supply, Remdesivir scarcity, bed shortage, vaccination, SC issued notices to the Centre, states and parties who have approached the HCs to show cause why the apex court cannot pass uniform orders on supply of oxygen, essential drugs, method and manner of vaccination and declaration of lockdown. The bench comprising of then-CJI SA Bobde, Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat asked the Union government to present a national plan for dealing with essential services and supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Later last week, the SC ordered the Centre to collaborate with states and prepare a buffer stock of oxygen for emergency purposes and decentralize the location of the emergency stocks. Moreover, SC has ordered the Centre to maintain a daily supply of 700 MT to Delhi and constituted a 12-member National Task Force of oxygen distribution. The SC bench - now comprising of Justices DY Chandrachud & MR Shah - has also lauded the HCs' proactive action in pulling up the Centre & state govts over COVID issues in their jurisdictions, refusing to interfere in it.