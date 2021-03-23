Centre Files Affidavit In SC On OTT Norms, Mentions Content Blocking, Age-based Ratings

After issuing guidelines last month, the Information & Broadcasting Ministry has assured firm check on content on Over-the-Top platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. The Centre submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court on the implementation of the new regulations in place. The government asserted that the guidelines were comprehensive in nature and set up keeping in mind the larger audience and to maintain a balance.

Centre submits affidavit in SC on OTT regulation

The I&B Ministry shared details of the steps being taken by the government under the new ethics code. In the affidavit, it specified that in case of emergency, for which no delays acceptable, they may block the information. It also highlighted similar mechanisms to regulate content on OTT across the world, giving examples like Singapore, EU and Australia The affidavit was in relation to a Public Interest Litigation filed by Advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha.

The Centre mentioned that it may issue appropriate orders and directions to the publisher in case of objectionable content. The ministry, after recording reasons in writing, can issue directions as interim measures for blocking content without giving the publisher an opportunity of hearing.

It also regulated that various age groups are taken into account and healthy classification is done. In the affidavit, the government has mentioned age groups-wise certification like U for content suitable for all ages, U/A 7+ for content suitable for children below 7 years and similarly ratings like U/A 13+, U/A 16 +, apart from A, for all adults.

The Government had on February 25 announced the guidelines for OTT platforms amid many web series landing in a legal soup for content related to religion, caste and sexually explicit material. Some of the guidelines included the appointment of a grievance officer, revealing the originator of the mischievous information and removing objectionable content within 24 hours, seeking a provision for parental lock and more.

The matter has been fixed for hearing after Holi. The case is likely to come up for hearing in the coming weeks of April.