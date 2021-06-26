Centre Files Affidavit In Supreme Court; Says 'COVID Vaccine Production Being Ramped-up'

The central government on Saturday has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court on the suo motu case registered by the apex court to check on pan-India issues over the pandemic during the second wave and stated that the COVID vaccine production is being ramped up and expected to further increase in the next few months.

"The Government of India has made every effort possible to ensure that the people of India have access to safe and effective vaccines at the earliest," stated the affidavit, adding that two vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin) have been a part of the vaccination program since January 2021.

Centre files affidavit in Supreme Court for COVID vaccine production

The affidavit also stated that another COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, developed by M/s Gamaleya Institute in Russia, has received Emergency Use Authorisation by the DCGI, India in April 2021 and is now being administered in India. "In addition, some other domestic vaccines such as those from Biological E and Zydus Cadila are in the late stages of clinical trials and subject to the regulatory approvals, will further increase the availability of vaccines," the affidavit stated.

It said that the production capacity of the vaccines under the vaccination drive is being ramped up as much as possible and as fast as possible and expected to further increase in the next few months.

"In order to further increase vaccine availability and incentivising the foreign manufacturers, the regulatory process for use of foreign vaccines within India has been accelerated and simplified. It is submitted that the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration of Covid-19 (NEGVAC), after comprehensive deliberations, recommended that vaccines for COVID-19, which have been developed and are being manufactured in foreign countries and which have been granted emergency approval for restricted use by the United States, European Union (EU), United Kingdom, Japan or which are listed in WHO (Emergency Use Listing) may be granted emergency use approval in India," the Central government said.

It said that this recommendation is a well-considered and unprecedented policy intervention, made in light of the global experience of these foreign vaccines which have now been administered to millions of individuals and have proven safety across populations of different ethnicities.

(Image: PTI)