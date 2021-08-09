In a massive development in the Pegasus controversy, the Government on the floor of the Parliament on Monday underlined that no transaction has been conducted with the NSO Group- the Israeli-based maker of the snooping software. In the form of an unstarred question, the government was asked 'whether they had carried out any transaction with the NSO Group Technologies', in reply whereof, the Defence Ministry on behalf of the government answered that it has 'NOT HAD' any transaction with the Israeli-based firm.'

This comes at a time Supreme Court is hearing pleas demanding a court-mandated probe into the alleged snooping.

Government says NO transaction with NSO Group

A day before the beginning of the Monsoon Session, a list surfaced that allegedly contained 50,000 phone numbers that have been linked to snooping using Pegasus, from which certain numbers purportedly belonged to persons in India, thereby kicking up controversy on these shores as well. The Opposition, in spite of the NSO Group issuing n-number of clarifications, kept interrupting the smooth functioning of the Parliament- both in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha, by demanding a debate on the row.

Last week, Opposition MPs lambasted the Centre for not scheduling a debate on the row in either House at a press meeting outside Parliament. Citing national security concerns, MPs like Supriya Sule (NCP), Sanjay Singh (AAP), Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena), Manoj Jha (RJD) and Rahul Gandhi (Congress) alleged that the government was not ready for debate on the issue, sticking to reading statements.

The Opposition in fact was also considering bringing a vote of no-confidence against the NDA government for not being able to answer questions related to the Pegasus row. Now, the government, by answering the unstarred question, has addressed all questions.

However, due to the continued disruptions for the last three weeks because of the Pegasus row, of the total available time of 78 hours 30 minutes, a total time of 60 hours 28 minutes has been lost. The Monsoon Session is scheduled to conclude on August 13.

Pegasus row

A report by sixteen media houses claimed that 50,000 phone numbers, including 300 verified Indian mobile telephone numbers were allegedly spied upon using Israeli surveillance technology firm Pegasus - which only has 36 vetted governments as its clients. As per a 'leaked' database, which was purportedly in possession numbers of Forbidden Stories and Amnesty, those allegedly spied upon in India included over 40 journalists, three major opposition figures, one constitutional authority, two serving cabinet ministers, current and former heads, and officials of security organizations and businessmen.However, NSO Group had issued a statement saying, 'the purpose of the list could not be conclusively determined' and that the list does not 'identify who puts the numbers on it or why'.

In spite of thet, on different occasions, the government attempted to make statements on the row in Parliament. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called the entire set of allegations 'sensationalist' whereas when he went to make a second statement, his papers were snatched by a TMC MP and chucked at the Deputy Chairman, as the ruckus continued.