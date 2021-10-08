Centre Fills 31 Top Bureaucratic Positions From Civilian Pool Via Lateral Recruitment

The Union government has recruited 31 candidates as Joint Secretary/ Director/ Deputy Secretary in various Ministries and Departments of the Government on a Contract/Deputation basis on Friday. The centre has filled the 31 top bureaucratic posts by direct lateral entry from the civilian talent pool. Traditionally, these top positions are filled by IAS candidates.

The list of the recruits was announced by the centre on Friday, as the candidates were selected after several rounds of interviews. The interviews were conducted from 27th September till 8th October as 231 candidates were shortlisted by the Union Public Service Commission for various roles. The applications for the posts were submitted online.

The UPSC began accepting online applications for Joint Secretary/Director level positions on February 6, 2021, with a deadline of March 22, 2021, and for Deputy Secretary level positions on March 20, 2021, with a deadline of May 3, 2021. A total of 295 applications for Joint Secretary Level Posts, 1247 for Director Level Posts, and 489 for Deputy Secretary Level Posts were received in response.

The Union Public Service Commission was requested by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoP&T) to select suitable persons to join the centre at the level of Joint Secretary/ Director/ Deputy Secretary in various Ministries/ Departments of the Government of India on a contract/deputation basis earlier this year.

Here’s the list of recruits:

For the post of Joint Secretary--

Joint Secretary, Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare: Samuel Praveen Kumar Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce: Manish Chadha Joint Secretary, Department of Revenue: Balasubramanian Krishnamurthy

For the post of Director--

Director (Agriculture Marketing), Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare: Kapil Ashok Bendre Director (Exports Marketing), Department of Commerce: Neeraj Gaba Director (Logistics), Department of Commerce: Sagar Ramesh Rao Kadu Director (Cyber Security in Financial Sector), Department of Economic: Prabhu Narayan

Read about all other recruits here

For the post of Deputy Secretary--