Last Updated:

Centre Fills 31 Top Bureaucratic Positions From Civilian Pool Via Lateral Recruitment

The Union government has recruited 31 candidates as Joint Secretary/ Director/ Deputy Secretary in various Ministries and Departments of the govt on Friday.

Written By
Aakansha Tandon
Centre

PTI


The Union government has recruited 31 candidates as Joint Secretary/ Director/ Deputy Secretary in various Ministries and Departments of the Government on a Contract/Deputation basis on Friday. The centre has filled the 31 top bureaucratic posts by direct lateral entry from the civilian talent pool. Traditionally, these top positions are filled by IAS candidates.

The list of the recruits was announced by the centre on Friday, as the candidates were selected after several rounds of interviews. The interviews were conducted from 27th September till 8th October as 231 candidates were shortlisted by the Union Public Service Commission for various roles. The applications for the posts were submitted online. 

The UPSC began accepting online applications for Joint Secretary/Director level positions on February 6, 2021, with a deadline of March 22, 2021, and for Deputy Secretary level positions on March 20, 2021, with a deadline of May 3, 2021. A total of 295 applications for Joint Secretary Level Posts, 1247 for Director Level Posts, and 489 for Deputy Secretary Level Posts were received in response.

READ | Shipping Min Sonowal launches 'MyPortApp' in Kolkata to digitally monitor port operations

The Union Public Service Commission was requested by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoP&T) to select suitable persons to join the centre at the level of Joint Secretary/ Director/ Deputy Secretary in various Ministries/ Departments of the Government of India on a contract/deputation basis earlier this year.

Here’s the list of recruits:

For the post of Joint Secretary--

  1. Joint Secretary, Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare: Samuel Praveen Kumar
  2. Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce: Manish Chadha
  3. Joint Secretary, Department of Revenue: Balasubramanian Krishnamurthy

For the post of Director--

  1. Director (Agriculture Marketing), Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare: Kapil Ashok Bendre
  2. Director (Exports Marketing), Department of Commerce: Neeraj Gaba
  3. Director (Logistics), Department of Commerce: Sagar Ramesh Rao Kadu
  4. Director (Cyber Security in Financial Sector), Department of Economic: Prabhu Narayan

Read about  all other recruits here

For the post of Deputy Secretary--

  1. Deputy Secretary (Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Mission), Department of School Education and Literacy: Reetu Chandra  Deputy Secretary (Environment Policy): Ruchika Drall
  2. Deputy Secretary (Information Technologies): Soumendu Ray
  3. Deputy Secretary (Iron & Steel Industry): Sarathy Raja G
  4. Deputy Secretary (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code): Rajan Jain
  5. Deputy Secretary (Mining Legislation and Policy): Dheeraj Kumar
  6. Deputy Secretary (Sagarmala and PPP): Rajesh Asati
  7. Deputy Secretary (Manufacturing Sector): Gaurav Kishor Joshi
  8. Deputy Secretary (Electricity Distribution): Jamiruddin Ansari
    Image: PTI
READ | Odisha agri sector open to national, global players: CM
READ | Co-bidder SpiceJet hails Tata's acquisition of Air India, confident they'll revive it
READ | Monopoly to launch new 'Schitt's Creek' version of classic board game
READ | Ex-RCB pacer Abhimanyu Mithun retires from all forms of cricket
Tags: Centre, IAS, Civil Service
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND